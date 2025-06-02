Pathanamthitta: On the very first day of school reopening in Kerala, a controversy erupted at Holy Angels School in Adoor after a ninth-grade student was reportedly denied permission to sit in class due to his haircut. The incident prompted the boy’s father to file complaints with the Human Rights Commission and the Child Welfare Committee.

According to the father, he dropped his son off at school as usual before heading to work. Before leaving the school premises, he noticed teachers stopping his son and engaging him in a conversation. Shortly after, the school authorities contacted him, requesting his immediate return. When he informed them he was busy at work, they allegedly told him that unless he returned, his son would have to remain outside the classroom for the rest of the day.

Concerned, the father returned to the school, where the teachers raised objections to his son’s hairstyle. He told Asianet News that he agreed to have his son's hair cut the next day and then left, assuming the issue was resolved. However, when he returned in the afternoon to pick up his son, he was shocked to learn that the boy had been kept out of class for the entire day despite the earlier discussion.

The principal of the school, Fr. Dr Shantan Charuvil, stated that the child's haircut had violated school discipline. Meanwhile, the student's father confirmed that the issue has been resolved, with school authorities promising that such a mistake will not happen again.