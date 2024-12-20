Kerala: Sabarimala pilgrims' car overturns in Pathanamthitta, 1 dead and 3 seriously injured

Pathanamthitta: A tragic accident occurred when a car carrying six Sabarimala pilgrims, returning from their pilgrimage, lost control and overturned into a pit. The incident took place around 3 pm at Ponnmpara on the Chalakkayam-Pampa road.

Babu, a resident of Perunna, Changanassery, tragically lost his life in the accident. His nine-year-old daughter Arushi, along with two others, Shashi and Arjun, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The car’s driver and another passenger sustained minor injuries and were admitted to Nilakkal Hospital for care.

Another accident involving Sabarimala pilgrims

Accidents are a regular occurrence in the Sabarimala route in Pathanamthitta as in another recent accident, four members of a family including a newlywed couple, lost their lives when their car collided with a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims at Murinjakal in Koodal during the early hours of Sunday (Dec 15). The victims were Mathayi Eappen, Anu, Nikhil, and Biju George, all residents of Mallassery in Konni.

The accident occurred as the family was returning from Thiruvananthapuram airport. Anu, Biju's daughter, and Nikhil, Eappen's son, had just arrived at the airport following their honeymoon in Malaysia. Reports indicate that Nikhil was working in Canada.

The accident occurred at approximately 4:05 a.m. along the Punalur-Muvattupuzha state highway. Authorities believe the car crashed into a bus transporting pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, likely because the car's driver dozed off while driving. The bus driver and a few passengers sustained minor injuries in the incident. The accident involved a collision with a bus carrying pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh. The Maruti Swift car was completely destroyed in the crash. Rescue personnel had to cut through the wreckage to retrieve the passengers. Three men in the car died on the spot. Anu succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital in Konni.

