Kerala: Investor takes own life outside bank in Idukki, suicide note points to bank staff as key cause

A local investor, Sabu, took his own life in front of the Kattappana Rural Development Cooperative Society in Idukki after being denied additional funds for his wife's treatment despite having deposited Rs 25 lakh in the bank.

Kerala: Investor takes own life outside bank in Idukki, suicide note points to bank staff as key cause
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 12:44 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

Idukki: In a tragic incident in Kattappana, Idukki, as Sabu, a local investor, took his own life in front of the Kattappana Rural Development Cooperative Society. 

Sabu, a resident of Mulangassery, had deposited approximately Rs 25 lakh in the bank. However, due to the bank's financial struggles, Sabu was only receiving a fixed amount every month. Yesterday, he visited the bank to request additional funds for his wife's treatment, but his plea was met with resistance, leading to an argument with the staff.

Sabu's family reported him missing this morning, and a search ensued. Tragically, his body was discovered hanging near the bank's steps at around 7:30 am. The police found a suicide note in his pant pocket, detailing the events leading up to his death. In the note, Sabu held the bank responsible for his death, citing humiliation and grief as the reasons for his actions. He specifically mentioned the bank secretary and two employees as being responsible for his demise.

The BJP has staged a protest behind the bank, which is ongoing. The bank, previously governed by the Congress, came under the CPM's management two years ago and is currently operating under financial strain with a limited number of depositors.

(In the face of such tragedies, it is essential to remember that suicide is not a solution to any problem. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or financial difficulties, please seek help from professionals. The 'DISHA' helpline is available toll-free at 1056, 0471-2552056)

