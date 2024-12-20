Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-411 December 20 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-411: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. The results were declared at 3 pm on Friday (Dec 20).
 

First Published Dec 20, 2024, 11:09 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 411: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (Dec 13) announced the draw of the Nirmal NR-411 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-411 lottery took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-411 prize breakup:

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

Results awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Results awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Results awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Results awaited

4th Prize: Rs 5000

Results awaited

5th Prize: Rs 1000

Results awaited

6th Prize: Rs 500

Results awaited

7th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

