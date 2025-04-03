Kerala: 'The Sabarmati Report' to be re-released amid Empuraan controversy, first show in Thiruvananthapuram

Read Full Article

Thiruvananthapuram: In a surprising move, The Sabarmati Report, a film based on the Godhra riots, is set to be re-released in Kerala, with its first show scheduled for Monday in Thiruvananthapuram. The initiative is reportedly backed by a pro-Sangh Parivar organization, which is also making efforts to screen the film in other parts of the state. The movie, originally released last year, is being brought back to Kerala amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding L2:Empuraan.

Following the release of L2:Empuraan, right-wing organizations have intensified their criticism, with the RSS-affiliated publication 'Organiser' spearheading a cyber attack against the film. The backlash, initially directed at the film itself, has now shifted towards actor-director Prithviraj and screenwriter Murali Gopy. Certain opinion pieces have previously accused the film of being "anti-national" and "anti-Hindu."

L2 Empuraan Box-office collection Day 5: Mohanlal's starrer crosses Rs. 200 crores; Read on

After the decision to make modifications to L2:Empuraan, Organiser published a report alleging that Prithviraj holds an "anti-Hindu stance." The article further claims that Prithviraj has been a spokesperson for anti-national elements and was instrumental in the Save Lakshadweep campaign. It also accuses him and actor Indrajith of spreading misinformation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The report criticizes Prithviraj’s silence on issues such as the Munambam incident and attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, labeling it as a display of double standards. Additionally, a contributor with a known pro-Sangh Parivar stance has even alleged that Empuraan portrays Christianity in a negative light. The report further claims that the film’s dialogues, scene selections, and shooting locations raise suspicions about its intent.

With 'The Sabarmati Report' being re-released in Kerala, the move appears to be part of an ongoing ideological battle against Empuraan, further fueling the heated debate around the film.

'Empuraan' undergoes 24 cuts, including removal of Suresh Gopi from thank-you card after controversy

Latest Videos