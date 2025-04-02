user
Faster Kerala trains soon: New signaling system, track realignment in progress; Report

Train travel in Kerala is set to become faster with the modernization of the signaling system and track realignment on the Ernakulam-Shoranur route. The upcoming third railway track will support speeds up to 160 km/h, significantly reducing travel time. 
 

Published: Apr 2, 2025, 1:30 PM IST

Kochi: In a major upgrade for Kerala’s railway network, the speed of trains on the Ernakulam-Shoranur route is set to increase. The modernization of the signaling system on this route is now in its final phase. Additionally, efforts are underway to straighten curves along the railway track, allowing trains to operate at higher speeds than before.

Currently, Vande Bharat Express trains, which have a maximum speed potential of 160 km/h, are running at only 80 km/h on this route due to track limitations. The existing curved sections of the track prevent trains from reaching their full speed. However, once the new signaling system is in place and the track realignment is completed, train speeds on this route will significantly improve.

Another significant development is the completion of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a third railway track between Ernakulam and Shoranur. This proposed track will be designed to support trains running at speeds up to 160 km/h, ensuring faster travel and reduced travel time for passengers.

The modern signaling system will also enhance train frequency on the route. At present, a train must cover 8 kilometers after departing a station before another train can be allowed on the same track. With the new signaling system, this distance will be reduced to just 2 kilometers, allowing more trains to operate efficiently.

These developments are expected to bring major benefits to passengers, including shorter travel times and better train connectivity in Kerala.

