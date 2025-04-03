Want a stronger immune system? Follow THESE 7 simple steps!

Lifestyle
A strong immune system protects the body.
Eat a diet that contains the vitamins and minerals needed for immune health.
Eat foods containing Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc, and Probiotics.
Sleep is very important for immune regulation. Make sure to get 7–9 hours of sleep a night.
Exercise increases blood circulation of immune cells.
If you are under a lot of stress, your immunity will decrease.
Drinking water is very important for the body to get nutrients. Drink water every day.
Washing hands with soap kills viruses and bacteria.
