Lifestyle

Want a stronger immune system? Follow THESE 7 simple steps!

A strong immune system protects the body. 
 

1. Balanced diet

Eat a diet that contains the vitamins and minerals needed for immune health.


 

2. Orange fruit

Eat foods containing Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc, and Probiotics.

3. Get enough sleep

Sleep is very important for immune regulation. Make sure to get 7–9 hours of sleep a night. 

4. Exercise

Exercise increases blood circulation of immune cells. 

5. Reduce stress

If you are under a lot of stress, your immunity will decrease. 

6. Drink water

Drinking water is very important for the body to get nutrients. Drink water every day. 

7. Wash your hands

Washing hands with soap kills viruses and bacteria.
 

