user
user icon

Rs 5 crore credited by mistake? Here's why it's NOT a lucky jackpot; read this before you spend a rupee

What should you do if money is accidentally deposited into your bank account? Can spending it lead to legal trouble? Here’s what you need to know and the steps to take in this situation.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Apr 3, 2025, 6:11 PM IST

Imagine waking up to ₹5 Crore in Your Account!

You check your bank balance one morning and see a massive deposit—₹5 crore! At first, you might feel excitement or confusion. But before you consider spending it, think again. This money might not belong to you, and using it could have serious legal consequences.

article_image2

What If You Spend Money That Was Mistakenly Deposited?

Many people assume that if money appears in their account by mistake, it’s theirs to keep. However, that’s not the case. Banks track all transactions, and once they realize the error, they will demand the money back. If you spend it, you could face criminal charges for fraud or theft.


article_image3

The Right Step: Inform the Bank Immediately

If you notice a large deposit that you weren’t expecting, the first thing to do is inform your bank. This ensures transparency and prevents any legal trouble. Ignoring the mistake or using the money could lead to severe consequences.

article_image4

How Do Banks Handle Such Errors?

Once you report the mistaken deposit, the bank investigates the transaction. They try to determine the source of the money and how it was deposited into your account. This process ensures that the rightful owner gets their money back.

article_image5

What If the Money Came from an Unknown Source?

If the bank cannot immediately trace the source of the funds, they escalate the case to Indian government agencies. These agencies, such as the RBI or financial fraud departments, conduct a deeper investigation to find out who the money belongs to.

article_image6

What If the Bank Made the Mistake?

Sometimes, money is transferred due to an internal banking error. In such cases, banks act quickly to prevent misuse. They may temporarily freeze the account to stop any withdrawals or transactions. Once the money is retrieved, they reactivate the account.

article_image7

Why Do Banks Freeze Accounts in Such Cases?

Banks freeze accounts to ensure that mistakenly credited money is not spent. This prevents unauthorized use and allows them to correct the error before it turns into a bigger financial or legal issue.

article_image8

What Happens If You Spend the Money?

Spending money that was mistakenly deposited in your account is illegal. Even if it wasn’t your fault that the money arrived, using it without authorization can be considered fraud or theft under Indian law.

article_image9

Can You Go to Jail for Spending the Money?

Yes, you could face criminal charges if you knowingly use funds that don’t belong to you. Depending on the severity of the case, you may be required to return the money, pay fines, or even face imprisonment.

article_image10

Will the Bank Recover the Money?

Yes, banks have legal rights to recover mistakenly transferred funds. They can deduct the amount from your account, even if you’ve already spent some of it. If the money has been withdrawn, they may take legal action to recover it.

article_image11

What Should You Do If This Happens to You?

If you ever find unexpected money in your account, avoid the temptation to use it. Contact your bank immediately and follow their instructions. Doing the right thing will protect you from legal trouble.

article_image12

Lessons to Learn from Such Incidents

Cases like these highlight the importance of financial responsibility. Even if money appears in your account by accident, it doesn’t mean it belongs to you. Always ensure that your transactions are legitimate and report any suspicious activity to your bank.

article_image13

Final Thought: Honesty is the Best Policy

Mistaken deposits can happen to anyone, but the way you handle them matters. Reporting the error and returning the money is the right thing to do. It not only keeps you legally safe but also upholds your integrity.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India evaluating opportunities amid US trade policy shift: Commerce Ministry AJR

India evaluating opportunities amid US trade policy shift: Commerce Ministry

From startup to billions: How Razorpay's founders became India's youngest billionaires AJR

From startup to billions: How Razorpay's founders became India's youngest billionaires

Work life balance is not for...' LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman's old remark on startup hustle resurfaces gcw

'Work life balance is not for...' LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman's old remark on startup hustle resurfaces

Indian pharma may face US tariffs in future under Trade Expansion Act of 1962: Report snt

Indian pharma may face US tariffs in future under Trade Expansion Act of 1962: Report

Why did Donald Trump exempt pharmaceuticals from reciprocal tariffs? Expert explains snt

Why did Donald Trump exempt pharmaceuticals from reciprocal tariffs? Expert explains

Recent Stories

'When your son eats your dad': UK mother SHOCKED after toddler eats grandfather's ashes (WATCH) shk

'When your son eats your dad': UK mother SHOCKED after toddler eats grandfather's ashes (WATCH)

KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 cricket live score Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Match 15 scorecard streaming HRD

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Hyderabad seek revenge for 2024 final loss to Kolkata

Thailand PM Shinawatra gifts PM Modi 80-Volume 'World Tipitaka' holy scriptures (WATCH) shk

Thailand PM Shinawatra gifts PM Modi 80-Volume 'World Tipitaka' holy scriptures (WATCH)

Unemployed for 3 years, Bengaluru man posts own obituary on LinkedIn: 'Thankyou industry leaders for ghosting' shk

Unemployed for 3 years, Bengaluru man posts own obituary on LinkedIn: 'Thankyou industry leaders for ghosting'

IPL 2025, LSG vs MI preview: Will Mumbai Indians break Lucknow Super Giants dominance? HRD

IPL 2025, LSG vs MI preview: Will Mumbai Indians break Lucknow Super Giants' dominance?

Recent Videos

Waqf Amendment Bill Passed at Midnight; Congress MP Claims It’s a Distraction from US Tariffs

Waqf Amendment Bill Passed at Midnight; Congress MP Claims It’s a Distraction from US Tariffs

Video Icon
Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar & R Madhavan Face off in Tale of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar & R Madhavan Face off in Tale of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Video Icon
Massive Fire Breaks Out in Pilibhit Showroom | Asianet Newsable

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Pilibhit Showroom | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rijiju Slams UPA for Handing 123 PROPERTIES to Delhi Waqf Board in 2014 | Asianet Newsable

Rijiju Slams UPA for Handing 123 PROPERTIES to Delhi Waqf Board in 2014 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ajay Devgan's Birthday Special: Top 10 ICONIC SONGS For Fans & Music Lovers

Ajay Devgan's Birthday Special: Top 10 ICONIC SONGS For Fans & Music Lovers

Video Icon