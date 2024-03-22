Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala over-borrowing in recent years, Modi govt informs Supreme Court

    The Kerala government has raised concerns about its borrowing ceiling, alleging Centre's interference in regulating the state's finances. The Centre argued in the Supreme Court that Kerala has been overborrowing in recent years, citing statistics.
     

    Kerala over-borrowing in recent years, Modi govt informs Supreme Court anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

    The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that the Kerala government has been exceeding its borrowing limits in recent years, highlighting concerns about the state's financial condition. This statement came during the court's hearing of Kerala's case regarding the cap on net borrowing.

    Centre offers special package of Rs 5000 crore to Kerala; Pinarayi govt rejects, demands Rs 10000 crore

    Despite the Centre's assertion that the Kerala government has been overborrowing in recent years, the state government has countered by stating that its finances are "sustainable enough" to accommodate the excess borrowing from previous years . During the hearing on interim relief in a suit filed by the Kerala government, a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan listened to arguments regarding the state's accusation against the Centre. The state alleged that the Centre had interfered with its exclusive authority to regulate finances by imposing a borrowing ceiling.

    Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Kerala, said under the constitutional structure, the states have their budget and are entitled to manage their expenditure.

    “I (Kerala) am saying I have enough fiscal space there to borrow…,” Sibal said, adding, “I am saying that the state finances are sustainable enough to bear the overborrowings in the previous years and have this borrowing here”.

    “What I am going to in fact persuade your lordships and demonstrate to your lordships is that whatever we are doing, even if we do the extra borrowing, it is within the limit,” he said.

    Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman, representing the Centre, contended before the bench that the state had made inaccurate claims. Citing statistics, he asserted that Kerala had been overborrowing in recent years. He urged the court to consider the state's financial parameters while deciding on interim relief.

    The arguments in the matter would continue on Friday.

    On March 13, the Centre informed the apex court that it was prepared to permit the Kerala government to borrow Rs 5,000 crore, under specific conditions, to address the state's financial challenges as a "very special and exceptional measure." Nevertheless, the Kerala government contended that Rs 5,000 crore was insufficient, asserting that the absolute minimum requirement amounted to Rs 10,000 crore.
     

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: High Court grants bail to former govt pleader PG Manu in sexual assault case rkn

    Kerala: High Court grants bail to former govt pleader PG Manu in sexual assault case

    Kerala: Human Rights Commission files case against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks rkn

    Kerala: Human Rights Commission files case against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks

    Kerala: Four people sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for raping 13-year-old in Idukki rkn

    Kerala: Four people sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for raping 13-year-old in Idukki

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-372 March 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-372 March 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: E-bus fares hiked in Thiruvananthapuram; Corporation lodges complaint against Transport Department anr

    Kerala: E-bus fares hiked in Thiruvananthapuram; Corporation lodges complaint against Transport Department

    Recent Stories

    Holi 2024: 7 quick snacks for your festive get-together gcw eai

    Holi 2024: 7 quick snacks for your festive get-together

    Bengaluru: Blaze engulfs Mavalli area as gas leak ignites cylinder storage facility vkp

    Bengaluru: Blaze engulfs Mavalli area as gas leak ignites cylinder storage facility

    Arvind Kejriwal withdraws petition against arrest from SC, will go to a lower court gcw

    BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal withdraws petition against arrest from SC, will go to a lower court

    Allahabad High Court strikes down 'UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004', calls it 'unconstitutional' AJR

    BREAKING: Allahabad HC strikes down 'UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004', calls it 'unconstitutional'

    Jawan 2 Is Shah Rukh Khan hit film sequel on cards Here what we know RBA

    Jawan 2: Is Shah Rukh Khan‘s hit film sequel on cards? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon