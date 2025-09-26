Due to the continuing adverse weather conditions, tourist centers in the hilly regions, including Ponmudi, have been closed. The Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Forest Officer has announced that Ponmudi will remain closed until further notice.

Thiruvananthapuram: The capital of Kerala has been reeling under continuous heavy rain and strong winds, making life increasingly difficult for residents. The downpour that began yesterday has shown no signs of slowing down, forcing authorities to step in with emergency measures.

District Declares Holiday for Schools and Colleges

In response to the relentless rain, the District Collector announced a holiday today for all educational institutions across Thiruvananthapuram district, including professional colleges. However, examinations scheduled earlier will go ahead as planned without any changes.

Authorities have also flagged serious concerns about safety in hilly areas. Popular tourist spots such as Ponmudi have been shut down due to the risk of landslides and adverse conditions. The Divisional Forest Officer confirmed that Ponmudi Ecotourism will remain closed from September 26 until further notice.

Criticism Over Delayed Decision

The delayed holiday declaration has sparked criticism from parents, students, and the general public. Many pointed out that the announcement came too late in the morning, after heavy rains had already impacted travel. Several students had already reached schools or boarded buses, only to be told to return home.

The delay in declaring a holiday, critics argue, came despite rain lashing the district through the night. Reports suggest the decision was made only after the intervention of the Education Minister, intensifying frustration among parents who felt the difficulty could have easily been avoided with timely communication.

Weather Forecast for the Coming Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has updated its rain forecast for the state:

September 26, 2025: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur.

September 27, 2025: A yellow alert has been issued for Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, with chances of isolated heavy rain.

According to IMD, heavy rainfall is classified as between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours. In addition, thunderstorms are likely to accompany showers in several districts.