Ernakulam (Kerala): In response to the Supreme Court of India’s directive to establish a National Task Force on the Prevention of Student Suicides, Kerala will host a state-level consultation on suicide prevention, mental health, and social justice for marginalised students in higher education. The two-day event, scheduled for September 26 and 27 will be organized by Dhisha Kerala in collaboration with the Departments of Sociology and Psychology at St. Teresa's College in Ernakulam, with support from the Victim Rights Centre, KELSA. The consultation will focus on students belonging from queer, Dalit-Bahujan-Adivasi (DBA), women, religious minorities, and other vulnerable groups. The event aims to document discriminatory experiences, exploring links between social marginalisation and mental health challenges and identifying gaps in institutional support systems. Various seminars and programmes will be held for participants to understand the nuances of mental health.

Why is the Consultation Significant?

Speaking to Asianet News English, Dhisha Kerala Founder said that suicide was often seen as an individual issue when it was not the case. “Students from marginalised communities are frequently driven to suicide because of various forms of discrimination. We have already witnessed such incidents, such as in Rohith Vemula's case, affecting vulnerable families. Given the alarming number of suicides among marginalized students, we are organizing this consultation to understand how to respond and address the root causes. Our aim is to establish a psycho-social and legal support system. Over these two days, we will study in depth the challenges faced by marginalized students and explore possible solutions and recommendations,” he added.

The Supreme Court, in the case Amit Kumar and Others vs Union of India, highlighted rising student suicides and institutional accountability gaps. The Court directed the formation of a National Task Force, chaired by Retired Justice S Ravindra Bhat, to look into the reasons for the deaths. The outcomes of the consultation will provide recommendations for actionable interventions, inclusive support structures, and policies to enhance student wellbeing, contributing to the National Task Force’s mission of comprehensive suicide prevention in India’s higher education institutions.