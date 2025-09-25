Congress MP Shafi Parambil denied sexual misconduct allegations by CPIM leader EN Suresh Babu over Bengaluru trips and being Rahul Mamkootathil’s “headmaster.” Rahul faces multiple complaints of sexual misconduct, stalking, and intimidation.

Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of sexual harassment allegations against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, Congress MP Shafi Parambil has been accused by CPIM Palakkad District Secretary EN Suresh Babu of inappropriate behavior. He alleged that Shafi would ask women he found attractive to accompany him on trips to Bengaluru and claimed that he acted as Rahul Mangkootathil’s “headmaster.” Shafi Parambil rejected the claims as insults and announced plans for legal action. Speaking to the media, he questioned whether the remarks reflect the CPIM’s election strategy for 2026 or if the district secretary was speaking independently. EN Suresh Babu Accused Shafi of being Rahul's “headmaster” and that he had a habit of making trips to Bengaluru when he saw attractive women and accused him of colluding with the Palakkad MLA in related matters. The CPIM leader also claimed that other Congress leaders act as Rahul’s mentors, protecting him from accountability.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rahul Mamkootathil Under Scrutiny

Multiple controversies had erupted against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil following allegations of sexual misconduct, stalking, and criminal intimidation. The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR) filed a complaint against him, adding to nine other complaints submitted by politicians and social activists. The Crime Branch registered a case on August 28 under Sections 78(2) and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), covering stalking and criminal intimidation, along with a case under Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act. Victims, aged between 18 and 60, reportedly received threatening messages via social media, including threats of forced abortions. Deputy SP C Binukumar of the Thiruvananthapuram Range led the investigation.

Following the allegations, Rahul resigned as State President of the Youth Congress and was suspended from the Congress party, although he continues to serve as an MLA. Congress Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan praised the party for its decisive action while urging CPI(M) leaders to follow similar accountability standards. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the allegations as serious and emphasized that legal action would proceed, stressing the importance of morality and decency in political life.