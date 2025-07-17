Heavy rainfall continues to lash Kerala, causing severe damage and disruption, especially in the northern districts. Landslides, flash floods, and road blockages have necessitated evacuations and travel restrictions

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rainfall continues to batter Kerala, leading to significant destruction and disruption, particularly in the northern districts. Landslides, flash floods, and road blockages have been reported, prompting evacuations and travel restrictions.

Northern Districts Affected

In Kozhikode district, the Kuttiyadi Pass has been completely closed due to a landslide. Rising water levels have submerged the Vilangad bridge, and the Pulluva river has overflowed, causing further concern. Flash floods were reported in both the Kadanthara and Thottilpalam rivers. Authorities have evacuated 13 families each from Maruthongara, Pashukkadavu, and Chembanoda areas as a precautionary measure. Water levels continue to rise at the Peruvannamuzhi and Chembanoda bridges, adding to the risk in these already vulnerable regions.

Floodwaters have affected the Kozhikode-Kollegal stretch of the National Highway at Eengappuzha, causing major traffic disruptions. The Vishnumangalam bund is overflowing, and nearby areas like Cherumoth road have been impacted by flooding. Landslides have blocked traffic on the Karingad-Kaively road, while the Eengappuzha mosque in Thamarassery has also been inundated.

In Kasaragod district, a landslide occurred near Kulangad hill in Cheruvathur, prompting the evacuation of residents from homes situated near cracks that had appeared earlier. Although there is no immediate danger reported, authorities are maintaining vigilance. The railway gate room near Chittari has been flooded as well.

Kannur district has also seen significant damage, with a landslide reported on Thudikkat hill. Residents in the affected area have been evacuated. Traffic movement has been severely disrupted on the Chavassery-Irikkur road, and the road from Mattannur-Chavassery to Irikkur via Pazhassi Dam remains blocked due to the adverse weather.

In Palakkad, the Kannamkundu bridge on the Alanallur-Edathanattukara road is submerged, bringing vehicular traffic to a halt. Meanwhile, in Wayanad, traffic restrictions are in force along the Thamarassery Ghat Road. Entry into the landslide-prone areas of Mundakkai and Chooralmala is currently prohibited.

Educational Institutions Closed

With the rainfall showing no signs of letting up, the districts of Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod remain under orange alert. As a safety measure, all educational institutions, including Anganwadis, Madrasas, and tuition centers, are closed today in Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Wayanad, Kannur, and Thrissur. However, previously scheduled examinations will be held as planned.