    Kerala rain update: Low-pressure area forms over Kerala coast, yellow alert issued in 7 districts tomorrow

    A new low-pressure area has formed over the Kerala coast, bringing widespread light to moderate rain to Kerala for the next 7 days. Isolated areas may experience heavy rain from Sep 8-10.

    Kerala rain update: Low-pressure area forms over Kerala coast, yellow alert issued in 7 districts on September 9 dmn
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 4:54 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 8, 2024, 4:54 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A new low-pressure area has formed from the Kerala coast to the north Karnataka coast, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). As a result, widespread light to moderate rain is expected in Kerala for the next seven days. Isolated areas may experience heavy rain from today (Sep 8) to September 10, the Central Meteorological Department warned.

    Yellow alerts have been issued in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts today. Tomorrow (Sep 9), yellow alerts are issued in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. On September 10, orange alerts have been issued in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts, indicating isolated heavy rainfall.

    A 24-hour period with 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rainfall is considered heavy rain. A deep depression is located over the central-western Bay of Bengal and is moving northwards towards the Odisha-West Bengal coast. It is likely to intensify within the next 24 hours and move west-northwestwards, making landfall between Puri (Odisha) and Digha (West Bengal) tomorrow evening. It will then move towards Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.
     

