Kerala Rain Update: Holiday for educational institutions in 8 districts today; Orange alert in 5 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is bracing for heavy rainfall until July 22, according to the Meteorological Department's forecast. The state has already received substantial rainfall, with a total of 8.45 cm in the past 24 hours as of Tuesday morning. The expected formation of a new low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal by July 19, originating from the South China Sea and Vietnam, is likely to intensify the rainfall further.

A holiday has been declared for educational institutions in Kozhikode, Palakkad, Idukki, Wayanad, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Kannur and Kottayam districts. However, there is no change in pre-scheduled exams.

At the same time, an orange alert has been sounded today in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. Apart from Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, other districts are on yellow alert today.

On Tuesday, heavy rains caused the deaths of eight people across different districts, with one person reported missing. In Palakkad's Wadakkancherry, Sulochana (54) and her son Ranjith (31) died when a wall in their house collapsed. K Chandrasekharan (62) drowned in a waterlogged area in Kannur's Panoor. Hemavati (50), wife of Gopalagetty, was electrocuted in Kasaragod's Madhur. Reji (48) was electrocuted in Pathanamthitta's Thiruvalla while clearing weeds. Molly (42), a resident of Vithura, died after an uprooted banyan tree fell on her car.

As many as 224 people have been relocated to 14 camps across the state. Following a landslide, traffic on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway from Munnar to Poopara has been banned on the Gap Road.



