    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan announces implementation of projects worth Rs 13,013 cr in 100 days

    The Kerala government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has announced a 100-day program worth Rs 13,013.40 crore, aiming to execute 1,070 projects across 47 departments. The initiative focuses on key areas, fulfilling election manifesto promises, and generating 2,59,384 job opportunities.

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan announces implementation of projects worth Rs 13013 cr in 100 days anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 16, 2024, 5:13 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has unveiled an ambitious plan to execute development projects worth Rs 13,013.40 crore within a span of 100 days, marking its third anniversary. The initiatives, part of the fourth phase of the 100-day program, aim to drive progress and are slated for completion by October 22. CM Vijayan announced that 1,070 projects across 47 departments are part of the latest 100-day initiative.

    In a statement, he mentioned that this fourth edition of the 100-day programme, launched after the current government took office, aims to enhance various government activities focused on the well-being of the common people, social progress, and comprehensive, sustainable development. 

    The 100-day program has been strategically designed to concentrate on key areas that necessitate urgent attention, in addition to fulfilling the commitments outlined in the election manifesto. 

    "This ambitious initiative seeks to execute projects valued at Rs 13,013.40 crore, spanning 47 departments, within a span of 100 days, with the potential to create a significant 2,59,384 employment opportunities," he said.

    The Kerala government has also announced that it will inaugurate 706 projects and launch or announce 364 others within the specified period. 

    In addition to inaugurating new roads and bridges, 30,000 title deeds will be distributed statewide during this period. The initiative will also introduce 456 modernised ration shops and establish 37 smart villages.

    A new initiative will be launched to provide costly medications, including cancer treatments, at no profit through the Karunya community pharmacy.

    Furthermore, the Life Mission program will facilitate the distribution of 10,000 individual homes to eligible beneficiaries during this 100-day period, CM Vijayan noted.
     

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2024, 5:13 PM IST
