Heavy rainfall and landslides in Kerala's Idukki district have displaced several families, forcing them into relief camps. Residents lost homes and belongings as debris and water inundated residential areas. The IMD has issued a Red Alert for the state.

Continuous heavy rainfall and landslides have forced several families in Keralam's Idukki district to leave their homes and move to relief camps as debris and rainwater entered residential areas.

Residents Recount Horror

Speaking to ANI, a local resident, Anandan, said the rain had been constant, but the landslide occurred suddenly, leaving residents with little time to move to safety. He said residents could feel debris mixed with rainwater as they moved away from their homes. She added that almost all household appliances were damaged, forcing her to shift to a relief camp with her family.

Another resident, Marykutty, said officials had warned them about the possibility of another landslide as water levels continued to rise in the area. "My neighbour informed me about the landslip by 11.30 at night. I was alone at home. My children had gone away with their families days before. Officials informed us that there was a chance of another landslide, and by then my house and surroundings were full of water," Marykutty said.

She said she moved to a neighbour's house, following which another landslide occurred. "There were no injuries or casualties, but my household utensils were completely destroyed. I don't even have a spare dress or sandals. The rescue camp has now provided us with some assistance," she said.

Vishnu, a resident of the Muttom area, expressed that the region has faced flood-like situations during monsoons for years, but the extent of damage this time was unexpected. "Water levels rise in this area during every monsoon, but this time the damage was unexpected. Heavy rainfall triggered two landslides in the hills, and the water got mixed with debris."

He said that Muttom Gram Panchayat and fire force officials reached the area after landslides triggered by heavy rainfall damaged household appliances and affected several families. "Muttom Gram Panchayat and fire force officials reached the spot. Several household appliances were damaged, and the panchayat is providing primary assistance to the victims. We hope there will be further assistance from the government as well," he said.

Another resident, Benny, said continuous rain led to a sudden rise in water levels and debris reaching homes. "Rain was constant throughout the evening the day before yesterday. We did not expect the sudden rise in water. After the landslide in the hills, soil also started reaching our doorstep. We did not know what to do. Both my daughters are pregnant. We panicked and called the ward member of the panchayat, who rushed to help us. Fire force officials also reached the spot, but our house was filled with debris after the landslip. We are now cleaning it. The house was not damaged, and luckily there were no casualties," Benny said.

IMD Issues Red Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for multiple districts in Keralam following continuous rainfall that has triggered flooding, flash floods and landslides in several parts of the state. (ANI)