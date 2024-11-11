Kerala: Public holiday declared in Wayanad for Lok Sabha by-election on November 13

Wayanad: A public holiday has been declared in Wayanad district on November 13, the day of the Lok Sabha by-election. This holiday applies to all government and public sector institutions, as well as educational establishments. As per the Negotiable Instruments Act, the district will observe a holiday on that date. Additionally, all private commercial and industrial establishments, along with other private organizations, are required to grant paid leave to their employees.

In addition, employees working in government and private institutions within the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, as well as in the Chelakkara assembly segment, will be granted paid leave on the day of the by-election. This includes those who are registered voters in these constituencies but work outside them. Meanwhile, in the Malappuram district, a public holiday has been declared for all government, public sector, and educational institutions within the Eranad, Vandoor, and Nilambur assembly constituencies. As per the Negotiable Instruments Act, these areas will also observe a holiday on the same day.

The Wayanad seat became vacant after Rahul Gandhi, who won his second consecutive term in the constituency, decided to keep his Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi, contesting her first election, was then nominated by the Congress. In Palakkad, Shafi Parambil’s victory in the Lok Sabha election from Vadakara created a vacancy, while the by-election in Chelakkara was triggered by former minister K. Radhakrishnan’s move to the Lok Sabha from Alathur.

