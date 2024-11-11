Kerala: Wayanad and Chelakkara campaigns reach fever pitch as parties hold 'kottikalasam'

Intense campaign finale is underway in Wayanad and Chelakkara constituencies ahead of the by-elections. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi led a roadshow in Sulthan Bathery, while LDF and NDA candidates also intensified their efforts.

Wayanad/Thrissur: With just hours remaining before the campaigning ends, both Wayanad and Chelakkara constituencies are witnessing a high-intensity 'kottikalasam' (campaign finale) ahead of the by-election.

In Wayanad, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi, participated in a roadshow in Sulthan Bathery. Rahul Gandhi, wearing a T-shirt with "I Love Wayanad" emblazoned on it, joined hundreds of Congress, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and UDF supporters in a spirited display of party unity. The roadshow saw large crowds of workers waving flags in support. Rahul will also attend Priyanka’s final campaign rally in Thiruvambady later in the evening.

The Wayanad campaign has seen active participation from all major candidates. LDF’s Sathyan Mokeri and NDA’s Navya Haridas have both intensified their campaigning efforts. Mokeri will join the final rally in Kalpetta, while Haridas will take part in roadshows in Kalpetta, Mananthavady, and Bathery, culminating in the NDA's campaign finale in Sulthan Bathery.

In Chelakkara, the election battle is also heating up as the month-long campaign nears its end. UDF candidate Ramya Haridas, who has been actively engaging with voters through roadshows and house visits, expressed confidence in securing a resounding victory. The constituency has witnessed an unprecedented level of campaigning, with both the UDF and LDF pushing their final narratives.

The Left Front (LDF), focusing on its governance achievements, has also carefully managed controversies to retain its sitting seat. On the other hand, the UDF has been banking on anti-incumbency sentiment, with leaders working tirelessly at the booth level to consolidate support. The BJP has kept pace with both fronts, participating actively in the campaigns.

K. Radhakrishnan MP participated in a roadshow with LDF candidate UR Pradeep, while KPCC President K. Sudhakaran joined Ramya Haridas in her final campaign. The final rally in Chelakkara town, which will see all three candidates—Ramya Haridas (UDF), UR Pradeep (LDF), and a NDA candidate K Balarishnan-address their supporters, is expected to be a grand event.



Palakkad tractor rallies highlight farmers' issues



In Palakkad, both the UDF and BJP took to the streets with tractor rallies, drawing attention to pressing agricultural issues as the Palakkad by-election, now rescheduled for November 20, approaches. The UDF’s ‘Karshaka Raksha’ tractor march, focused on farmers' concerns such as the failure of paddy procurement, kicked off in Kannadi in the morning. The march was inaugurated by Congress leader K. Muraleedharan. Later in the day, the BJP held its own tractor rally, also emphasizing agricultural issues. The BJP’s march, which started from Pathikkal in Kannadi, was inaugurated by actor Krishna Prasad, and will conclude with a ceremony attended by BJP State President K. Surendran.

