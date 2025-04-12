Lifestyle
Palak Tiwari is wearing an off-shoulder halter neck blouse that also features embroidery work. The pearl choker also looks special.
Palak's butterfly-cut blouse design with the lehenga looks really fancy. You can wear such blouses with printed lehengas.
Wear a plunging neckline blouse with a shimmery or cotton saree. Light jewelry will enhance your look many times over.
If you haven't tried a cold shoulder blouse like Palak Tiwari yet, you can get it made by a tailor. Wear a light or net saree with it.
Try wearing a full sleeve sequin or plain blouse with a satin or organza saree. You can also explore abs in such blouses.
Sequin black sweetheart neckline blouses provide support to heavy breasts. Also, they look quite fashionable.
