Kerala has decided not to participate in the central government's PM SHRI education scheme. Student organizations, excluding ABVP, support the decision.

Delhi: Kerala is gearing up for a legal battle against the central government's alleged decision to withhold funds under the PM SHRI education scheme. State Education Minister V. Sivankutty announced that Kerala will not participate in the scheme and will approach the court to secure its due funds. Leaders of ABVP, the student wing of BJP, walked out of a meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram while other student organizations including SFI, KSU, and MSF declared their support for the state government's stance.

After the meeting, the Education Minister explained the decision stating that all organizations except ABVP opposed joining PM SHRI. The minister reportedly told ABVP to go ahead with their declared protest. He also advised them against reckless actions that could cause harm and said that the state will face difficulties if the Centre withholds funds. The minister welcomed the Governor's statement about the need to educate children even during emergencies.

“Kerala will move court against PM SHRI. The state has to get Rs 1,444.44 crore in central funds. Kerala's position is that the Center should release the funds excluding the PM SHRI allocation, which amounts to nearly 1200 crore rupees. The Center has refused to provide these funds. The state has requested written confirmation of this refusal, but the Union Minister has declined to provide it,” the minister alleged.

SFI leader Sanjeev stated after the meeting that there would be protests if the Center did not release the funds due to Kerala. He pointed out that ABVP's aim is to implement the RSS agenda at Kerala's expense and that they are using the PM SHRI issue to counter the Governor. When SFI protested against the Governor, ABVP protested against the Education Minister, Sanjeev noted.

KSU leader Gopu Neyyar also reacted, stating that they would not accept the Sangh Parivar's agenda. He demanded that the state government find alternative ways to ensure Kerala does not lose the funds it is entitled to.