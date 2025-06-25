A showroom worker died in Kochi while unloading a Range Rover from a lorry. An investigation is underway.

Kochi: An investigation is underway following the tragic death of a showroom worker who was crushed by a luxury car while it was being unloaded from a lorry in Kochi. The incident has prompted inquiries by both the Motor Vehicle Department and the police, who are inspecting the vehicle involved to determine whether the accident was caused by human error or a mechanical failure.

The accident occurred while a Range Rover Vogue, worth approximately Rs 4 crore, was being unloaded. According to officials, Roshan, one of the workers present, was fatally injured when the vehicle unexpectedly surged forward during the unloading process. Aneesh, another worker on site, suffered injuries to his forehead and hand but narrowly escaped more serious harm.

Tragic incident

On the day of the incident, Anshad was in control of the vehicle, while Aneesh and Roshan were positioned on either side to provide guidance. The vehicle reportedly lost control, rushing forward and fatally striking Roshan before reversing and crashing into the yard's iron fence and nearby electric poles. The rear of the vehicle sustained significant damage, and its tires burst on impact.

Experience of workers

In the aftermath, questions were raised regarding the headload workers' experience. However, the CITU car drivers' union clarified that all three workers involved had more than a decade of experience in vehicle handling. NP Thomas, Edappally Regional Secretary of the union, stated that both Anshad and Aneesh had previously unloaded vehicles at the same yard. He stressed the need for a thorough investigation to determine the precise cause of the mishap.

Authorities are also examining whether the vehicle had been switched to "shipping mode" — a setting commonly used during transport — at the time of unloading, which may have affected its behavior.

Roshan was rushed to a private hospital immediately after the incident but succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against Anshad under charges of unintentional manslaughter and related sections. Statements have been recorded from those receiving treatment, and the investigation remains ongoing.