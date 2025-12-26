A pregnant woman in Kerala suffered severe burn injuries after her live-in partner allegedly attacked her with heated iron box. The accused is absconding. The victim escaped with local help and is under treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital

A deeply disturbing case of violence against a pregnant woman has shaken Kozhikode district in Kerala. The woman suffered serious burn injuries after she was allegedly attacked and branded with a hot electric iron box by her live-in partner at Kodenchery. She is now undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, where doctors say her condition remains serious.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident has caused widespread anger and concern, with residents demanding swift police action.

Victim battling serious burn injuries

The woman suffered burns on her hands, legs and several other parts of her body. After the attack, she was first taken to Thamarassery Taluk Hospital by local residents. Due to the severity of her injuries, doctors referred her to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital for advanced care. Hospital sources said the burns were deep and painful, and the victim remains under close medical observation. Doctors are also closely monitoring her pregnancy.

Accused identified as Shahid Rahman

The accused has been identified as Shahid Rahman, a native of Peruvilli in Kodenchery, Kozhikode. According to preliminary police findings, Shahid is allegedly addicted to drugs and is also involved in the use and sale of MDMA. The woman had reportedly been living with him for the past one year after leaving her family home due to their relationship.

Months of abuse and fear inside the house

Sources familiar with the case revealed that the victim had been facing continuous physical and mental abuse for nearly six months. The violence was reportedly so severe that even Shahid's own mother lived in fear of him. A week before the incident, Shahid's mother was allegedly forced out of the house by him. She is now staying with her daughter. Adding to the horror, the pregnant woman was allegedly locked inside the house for four days without enough food.

Assault followed police custody

The situation took a darker turn after Shahid was taken into custody by the Kodenchery police a day earlier for creating a public disturbance while drunk. He was later released. Police sources said that soon after returning home from custody, Shahid allegedly attacked the woman in a fit of rage. He reportedly heated an electric iron box and used it to burn her body.

Despite her injuries, the woman managed to escape when the accused stepped out of the house. She unlocked the door, ran out, and sought help from nearby residents. Locals immediately came to her aid and rushed her to hospital, saving her life.

Accused arrested and remanded to judicial custody

The accused, Shahid Rahman, has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody in connection with the brutal assault. He was taken into custody from Venappara late on Tuesday night and was formally produced before the Thamarassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Wednesday after his arrest was registered. The court remanded him, marking a key step in the investigation into the shocking crime that has drawn widespread public outrage.