Kerala: Youth killed in elephant attack in Palakkad; postmortem reveals chest pierced by tusk

Palakkad: The postmortem report of Alan, the young man who was killed in a wild elephant attack in Mundur, has been released, revealing devastating internal injuries. According to the report, Alan sustained fatal wounds to his chest after being gored by the elephant’s tusk. His ribs were shattered and massive internal bleeding occurred, leading to his death. Minor injuries were also observed on his hands and legs.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday evening, triggered intense protests by locals and Alan’s relatives, who gathered in front of the mortuary demanding compensation and financial aid for Alan’s mother, Viji, who remains hospitalized. Protesters refused to allow the postmortem until authorities agreed to their demands.

Following discussions with public representatives and forest department officials, a settlement was reached:

1. Rs 5 lakh compensation to Alan’s family

2. Rs 1 lakh as the first installment for medical assistance for Viji

3. Full coverage of her ongoing treatment

Family and local residents demand full compensation

Kerala Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran directed the Chief Wildlife Warden to investigate any lapses by the forest department and submit a detailed report. The family and locals had demanded full compensation for the family, free treatment for Alan's mother and a permanent solution to the escalating elephant menace in the area.

Only after these assurances did they allow the postmortem. Alan’s body was later taken to a private hospital. However, tensions remained high, with locals blocking Malampuzha MLA who arrived to address the media. Clashes also broke out during protest marches led by BJP and Congress workers. CPI(M) organized a hartal in Mundur to express public outrage.

Reports indicate that three wild elephants have been roaming the Mundur and nearby regions for the past week. The same herd was involved in the attack on Alan and his mother, which happened near Kannadanchola while they were returning home after shopping. Alan was struck with the tusk and trampled, while Viji was also attacked. She managed to call for help from her mobile, and locals rushed in. Unfortunately, Alan died from excessive bleeding before reaching the hospital. Viji, who suffered injuries to her shoulder and the right side of her body, is undergoing treatment at Thrissur Medical College.

The failure to alert locals about the elephants entering residential areas, especially on the day of the incident, is being viewed as a major lapse by the forest department. The tragic event has once again raised concerns over human-wildlife conflict in Kerala’s forest-bordering villages.

