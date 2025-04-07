"Trial in final stages": Kerala HC rejects Dileep's petition for CBI inquiry in 2017 actress attack case

Read Full Article

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has rejected actor Dileep's petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the 2017 actress attack case. The court's decision comes as the trial is nearing its final stages. Dileep, who is the 8th accused in the case, had filed the petition four years ago.

Also Read: Kerala actress assault case: Survivor moves court seeking public hearing for trial's final arguments

In a separate development, the High Court also turned down the request of the case's main accused, Pulsar Suni, to re-examine two forensic experts involved in the investigation. The court dismissed Suni's petition, describing his argument as "childish." It further noted that re-examining the witnesses was unnecessary and would delay the trial process, stating there is no provision to re-examine prosecution witnesses without a valid reason.

The incident

The case dates back to February 2017 when the actress was attacked in a moving vehicle in Kochi. Dileep, along with nine others, is accused in the case. Over time, two individuals have been removed from the list of accused, and one person has turned approver. Recently, the Supreme Court granted bail to Pulsar Suni after he spent over seven years in prison.

The trial continues as the legal process moves toward its conclusion.

Also Read: Kerala: Google Maps misdirection traps five in Nilambur forest; rescued after hours by firefighters

Latest Videos