Kerala: RSS plans legal action over remarks in Assembly linking it to Thrissur Pooram disruption

Thiruvananthapuram: P.N. Eeshwaran, Pranth Karyavah of Uttar Kerala, announced plans to pursue legal action against remarks in the Assembly that tarnished the reputation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He criticized ministers and MLAs for blaming the RSS for the unrest at Thrissur Pooram, both in the Assembly and publicly, and questioned the basis for these unfounded accusations. Eeshwaran also indicated he would discuss the matter with the Governor and the Speaker.

The RSS is being unjustly implicated in the controversies related to the Pooram festival. He emphasized that it is unacceptable for ministers, MLAs, and the opposition leader to misuse the RSS name while they blame each other for their own political gain.

For the first time in the festival's history, the fireworks display—one of the event's main attractions—took place in broad daylight the following day instead of during the early hours as planned, leaving festival enthusiasts disappointed.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan had asserted that the state government is complicit in the disturbances at Thrissur Pooram and stated that the Chief Minister should be the primary accused if a judicial inquiry occurs. He asked if any FIR had been filed regarding the incidents involving festival disruptions and accused the state government of collaborating with the BJP to create chaos during the Pooram. In their rebuttal, ministers remarked that the RSS is linked to the Congress and that the opposition is reluctant to name the RSS directly. After an emergency resolution was dismissed, opposition members exited the assembly.



