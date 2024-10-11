Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: RSS plans legal action over remarks in Assembly linking it to Thrissur Pooram disruption

    P.N. Eeshwaran, Pranth Karyavah of Uttar Kerala, announced his intention to take legal action against remarks made in the Assembly that defamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He criticized ministers and MLAs for attributing blame to the RSS for the disruption at Thrissur Pooram earlier this year.

    Kerala: RSS plans legal action over remarks in Assembly linking it to Thrissur Pooram disruption anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 11:14 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: P.N. Eeshwaran, Pranth Karyavah of Uttar Kerala, announced plans to pursue legal action against remarks in the Assembly that tarnished the reputation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He criticized ministers and MLAs for blaming the RSS for the unrest at Thrissur Pooram, both in the Assembly and publicly, and questioned the basis for these unfounded accusations. Eeshwaran also indicated he would discuss the matter with the Governor and the Speaker.

    The RSS is being unjustly implicated in the controversies related to the Pooram festival. He emphasized that it is unacceptable for ministers, MLAs, and the opposition leader to misuse the RSS name while they blame each other for their own political gain.

    For the first time in the festival's history, the fireworks display—one of the event's main attractions—took place in broad daylight the following day instead of during the early hours as planned, leaving festival enthusiasts disappointed.

    Opposition leader VD Satheesan had asserted that the state government is complicit in the disturbances at Thrissur Pooram and stated that the Chief Minister should be the primary accused if a judicial inquiry occurs. He asked if any FIR had been filed regarding the incidents involving festival disruptions and accused the state government of collaborating with the BJP to create chaos during the Pooram. In their rebuttal, ministers remarked that the RSS is linked to the Congress and that the opposition is reluctant to name the RSS directly. After an emergency resolution was dismissed, opposition members exited the assembly.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-401 October 11 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-401 October 11 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Investigation into mobile theft at Alan Walker's Kochi event expands to Delhi, Aslam Khan gang under scanner dmn

    Investigation into mobile theft at Alan Walker's Kochi event expands to Delhi, Aslam Khan gang under scanner

    Kerala: Travellers can now bring pets via Cochin Airport; aims to facilitate 'Ease of Living' for pet lovers anr

    Kerala: Travellers can now bring pets via Cochin Airport; aims to facilitate 'Ease of Living' for pet lovers

    Kerala: Actress Prayaga Martin appears for questioning in gangster Om Prakash drug case dmn

    Kerala: Actress Prayaga Martin appears for questioning in gangster Om Prakash drug case

    Kerala: Teacher suspended after brutal beating of 3 year old student in Kochi, police launch probe dmn

    Kerala: Teacher suspended after brutal beating of 3 year old student in Kochi, police launch probe

    Recent Stories

    Dussehra 2024: 7 places to witness Ravana burning in Delhi RKK

    Dussehra 2024: 7 places to witness Ravana burning in Delhi

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-401 October 11 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-401 October 11 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    football FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Venezuela holds Argentina, Brazil edge past Chile scr

    FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Venezuela holds Argentina, Brazil edge past Chile

    tennis Rafael Nadal retirement: 'Even when he's losing' - When MS Dhoni revealed why he admired 'King of Clay' (WATCH) snt

    Nadal retirement: 'Even when he's losing' - When MS Dhoni revealed why he admired 'King of Clay' (WATCH)

    Tata to Vedanta: Stocks to watch on October 11, 2024 RKK

    Tata to Vedanta: Stocks to watch on October 11, 2024

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon