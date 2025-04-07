Kerala LoP Satheesan accuses Sangh forces of targeting Christians and churches across India

Read Full Article

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], April 7 (ANI): Kerala Leader of Opposition and Congress leader VD Satheesan has accused the Sangh forces of targeting the Christian community and their churches across India and reiterated the party's firm opposition to any legislation that could threaten the rights and freedoms of religious communities.

Also Read: Kerala: RSS ganageetham at temple event triggers row in Kollam; Congress demands action



Speaking in Thrissur, Satheesan claimed that around 785 churches were attacked last year, and numerous priests were imprisoned.



He also pointed to an article published on the RSS's official portal, Organizer, which accused Christians of owning over 7 crore hectares of land leased by the British government, calling for its recapture.

Satheesan further noted that after the passing of the Waqf Bill, Sangh forces have intensified their focus on the Christian community, with a specific agenda against their interests.

He emphasised Congress' firm opposition to such developments, stating that the party had already opposed the Waqf Bill in Parliament and would continue to resist any similar measures, such as the proposed Church Bill.



"Sangh forces are attacking the members of the Christian community and their churches across India. The recent incidents took place in Jabalpur as well as Odisha. Around 785 churches and Christians were attacked last year, and many priests were imprisoned. Prayers on the night of Christmas were disrupted.



Here itself, a priest in Thissur was attacked. Organiser, the official organ of the RSS, published an article against the Christian community on their portal and claimed that Christians own the largest known portion of land, over seven crore hectares, given by the British government as a lease, and that this needs to be recaptured," he said.

"Sangh forces targeting Christians after Waqf Bill"

"After the Waqf Bill, the Sangh forces are focusing on the Christian communities... We opposed the Waqf Bill on the floor of the Parliament, and we will oppose the actions of the Central government to bring the Church bill also... We will take a strict secular position without making any dilution," Satheesan told ANI.



Earlier on Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also strongly criticised a recent article published in Organiser, the ideological mouthpiece of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which discussed the extent of land ownership by the Catholic Church in India.

CM Vijayan denounced the article, alleging it to be part of a larger agenda by the Sangh Parivar to alienate and marginalise minority communities.

"The article in the RSS mouthpiece @eOrganiser about the Church's ownership of land, published soon after the Waqf Amendment Act was passed, lays bare the Sangh Parivar's deep-rooted antagonism towards minorities. Though later withdrawn, it reveals a deliberate, step-by-step attempt to target and isolate minorities and their institutions. Secular forces must unite in resistance," said Kerala CM in a post on X.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala echoed similar concerns, referring to the article as "highly deplorable."



"The article published in the 'Organiser' is highly deplorable. During the time of the passing of the Waqf Bill, Congress and Rahul Gandhi mentioned that the next step would be against the Christians. The (article of) 'Organiser' clearly mentions that the Catholic community in India has seven crore acres in their hands...Through the Waqf Bill, they want to control the Waqf properties. The next step will be to control the properties which are owned by the Catholic community in India...," he said.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took to X and warned about the dangerous precedent of the Waqf Bill beyond its impacts on the Muslim community. The Lok Sabha LoP said that the RSS wasted no time in turning its attention to the Christians, referring to an article by "The Telegraph" on the Organizer's article.



Gandhi stated that the passage of the bill could set a precedent to target other minority communities in the future.

"I had said that the Waqf Bill attacks Muslims now but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future. It didn't take long for the RSS to turn its attention to Christians," Gandhi said.

He underscored the Constitution's role, adding, "The Constitution is the only shield that protects our people from such attacks--and it is our collective duty to defend it.

"The Waqf Amendment Bill passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha now awaits President Droupadi Murmu's assent to become an Act. After two days of heated debate in both houses of Parliament, the bill was passed. (ANI)

Also Read: Kerala: Google Maps misdirection traps five in Nilambur forest; rescued after hours by firefighters

Latest Videos