Delhi HC to hear CMRL plea against SFIO probe in monthly payment case involving Kerala CM's daughter

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court is set to hear arguments the day after tomorrow on a petition filed by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), seeking a stay on further proceedings in the "monthly payment" case that allegedly involves the daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In the plea, CMRL has challenged the investigation and further steps initiated by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The court has issued notices to both the SFIO and the ministry, directing them to respond by tomorrow.

CMRL’s main petition, which challenges the investigation itself, is also scheduled for hearing on the same day. The company has argued that a previous bench of the Delhi High Court had orally observed that no further action should be taken in the case until this petition is decided. However, CMRL claimed that this assurance was violated when a chargesheet was recently filed.

The court, however, did not accept this argument. Justice Girish Kathpalia, who is currently hearing the case, questioned whether the petition still holds ground now that the chargesheet has been filed.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing online for CMRL, contended that the investigating agency had failed to adhere to its earlier assurance. The company approached the High Court seeking an order to stop further proceedings in the trial court in Kochi, where the next steps are expected soon. The petition also requests that no trial be initiated without the High Court’s permission.

