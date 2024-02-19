Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Police seek Google's help to track hackers of Aadhaar machine at Akshaya Centre in Malappuram

    In the case of hacking the Aadhaar machine at Tirur's Akshaya Centre, the police have sought the help of Google to track the hackers who created 38 fake Aadhaar cards.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

    Malappuram: The police sought Google's help in the case of hacking the Aadhaar machine at Akshaya Centre in Tirur of Malappuram district and making fake Aadhaar cards. An email has been sent to Google for the login details of the software used to leak Aadhaar information at Akshaya Centre. The investigation is also in progress focusing on the mobile number linked to Akshaya Centre authorities used by the gang who produced the fake Aadhaar cards.

    Around 38 fake Aadhaar cards were created by hacking the Aadhaar machine by the hackers.  The incident related to this happened on January 12. The Akshaya Center in Alingal received a phone call from a person who introduced himself as the UID administrator in Delhi. The caller spoke in Hindi and informed the staff that Aadhaar machine verification is required as the machine has enrolled over 1000 Aadhaar accounts so far.

    As part of the verification, the callers asked the staff to connect 'Any Desk' to the software. The staff was asked to do one enrollment, and later the call was disconnected by saying that the verification was over. Later, a mail from the project office came regarding the enrollments, and the fraud was revealed during a detailed investigation by the Unique Identification Authority of India. Around 38 Aadhaar cards were found to be made using the addresses of those who took Aadhaar from Tirur Akshaya Centre.

    The Tirur police registered a case under various sections of the IT Act on the complaint of Akshaya Centre authorities. Later, the case was handed over to the cyber crime branch. 

