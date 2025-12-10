Kerala family’s heartwarming first menstruation ritual goes viral, celebrating a girl’s journey into womanhood with love, tradition, and respect, sparking admiration online.

A video shared by Reshmaaa Suresh from Kerala has captured the hearts of millions online, showing a young girl’s first menstruation ceremony, a traditional ritual marking her entry into womanhood. The clip, which has racked up over 6.9 million views on Instagram, has sparked widespread discussion about menstruation and the importance of celebrating it with dignity.

Honouring a Milestone Through Tradition

In the video, the ceremony begins with a milk bath for the young girl, a symbolic gesture in many South Indian households representing purity and a fresh start. Family members, both male and female, then drape her in garlands and perform an aarti, their expressions full of pride and affection.

Turmeric paste is applied as part of the rituals, a practice rooted in Malayalam and Hindu traditions, believed to bring blessings and good fortune while marking a new chapter in her life. Following the rituals, she changes into festive attire, and her loved ones feed her sweets to complete the celebration.

Social Media Reacts with Praise

Viewers have been moved by the respectful and joyous way the milestone is celebrated. Instagram users have applauded the family for embracing this significant moment with love rather than shame.

"She blooms, she grows, she shines..Honoring her first steps into womanhood journey, gentle, powerful, and truly divine. May my girl glow like this forever," wrote one user.

Another commented, "I'm glad there are some cultures around the world that celebrate the girl instead of humiliating her. This is so sweet."

Highlighting the supportive sibling bond, one user said, "The way he kisses his sister's head, carries her and holds her hands through shows respect and how well his parents has raised the boy. Much love and respect to their parents. More than sibling's love, this shows respect to womenhood."

Reflecting on the larger societal impact, another user wrote, "Oh how I wish this was normalized amongst all traditions because sooooo many of us were misguided, made to feel unclean and shunned for menstruating. I had to teach myself about what was happening to my body. I LOOOOOOOOOOVEEEEE THIS for her though. I wholeheartedly respect it!!"

"Beautiful. No shame, no hiding just a girl growing beautifully into a woman," another user added.

Celebrations Like This Are on the Rise

This is not the first instance of such a celebration gaining attention. In September, a girl named Aayusha shared a video of her own first menstruation ceremony, which went viral for its warmth and acceptance. In that instance, her family welcomed her with rituals and blessings, leaving her visibly moved and joyful.

Such videos are gradually shifting the narrative around menstruation in India, transforming it from a taboo subject into a moment of pride, love, and empowerment.