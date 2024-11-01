BJP's ex-secretary Satheesh claims to have evidence of Kodakara hawala case, assures cooperation with police

Thiroor Satheesh, former BJP office secretary in Thrissur, stands firm on allegations regarding the Kodakara hawala case. He claims to have evidence of illicit fund management and is willing to cooperate with the police. 

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 9:41 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 9:41 AM IST

Thrissur: Thiroor Satheesh, the former office secretary of the BJP in Thrissur, remains resolute in his allegations concerning the Kodakara hawala case. Satheesh claims he possesses evidence related to the management of illicit funds and states he is prepared to share the full truth with the police.

Satheesh has dismissed claims of disciplinary action against him due to financial irregularities. He asserted that he watched over significant sums of money at the Thrissur BJP office. He alleges that during the election period, large amounts of money were funneled into the BJP office. Additionally, he points to the former BJP district treasurer as being involved in handling these questionable funds. 

On October 31, Thiroor Satheesh made allegations that implicate the party in the Kodakara hawala case. He claimed that the money in question was actually election funds for the BJP and promised to disclose more details soon. Satheesh stated that the money was transported in bags and identified an individual named Dharmarajan as the one who brought the funds, specifically intended for the BJP's election campaign.

Satheesh mentioned that he provided a room for Dharmarajan to stay and indicated that significant amounts of cash—six bags full—were stored in the office. Initially, he believed these bags contained materials, only to later realize they held money. He alleged that the instructions to store the funds came from the district office, emphasizing that he acted under their guidance.

He recounted assisting with the transportation of the bags and said he learned the true nature of their contents later. The cash was kept in a room where general secretaries of the office worked, and his main role was to ensure its security. Upon discovering the true nature of the bags, Satheesh said he felt fearful and then started locking the room to secure them. After Dharmarajan and others left the lodge where they were staying, the next day he learned that the money had been stolen, linking it to the ongoing Kodakara hawala investigation.

Satheesh, who was the district office secretary at the time, did not provide information to the police initially but has now decided to share his story with the media before the case goes to trial. He clarified that his decision to step back from party activities stemmed from personal issues and asserted that he has nothing to hide, planning to reveal everything in court.

At the time of the Kodakara hawala case, Satheesh was serving as the BJP office secretary but is currently no longer associated with the party.

