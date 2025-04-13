5 android phones that can beat Google Pixel 9 Pro

GADGET
Xiaomi has a 6.36-inch OLED with a 3200 nits brightness, providing brighter and better view with HDR10, Dolby Vision, and DC Dimming support.
It sports a 6.78-inch LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, resulting in a 452 PPI pixel density. It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400.
Samsung’s 2025 flagship series, Galaxy S25 Ultra boasts 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 2600 nits.
The Find X8 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset.
OnePlus 13 boasts a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO display, Hasselblad-tuned triple 50MP rear cameras, and advanced connectivity features like Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.
