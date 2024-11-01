Family alleges medical negligence after 1-year-old dies in private hospital in Kerala's Thrissur

A family alleges their one-year-old son died due to medical negligence at a private hospital in Ollur, Thrissur. They claim the child received no treatment for several hours and was only transferred to another hospital after his condition worsened.

Thrissur: Relatives of a one-year-old boy are alleging medical negligence at a private hospital in Ollur, Thrissur, following the child's death after being admitted for a fever. The family claims that the child was treated by a nurse rather than a pediatrician during his stay.

According to the relatives, the child received no medical treatment from 4:30 PM to 9 PM. When his condition worsened, he was transferred to another hospital, where he subsequently died.

In response to the allegations, the private hospital has stated that all treatment was conducted in accordance with the pediatrician's instructions. They also mentioned that medication could not be administered because the child was unable to receive an injection.

The child's parents have formally lodged a complaint against Vincent De Paul Hospital at the Ollur police station, seeking accountability for the circumstances surrounding their child's death.

