Family alleges medical negligence after 1-year-old dies in private hospital in Kerala's Thrissur

A family alleges their one-year-old son died due to medical negligence at a private hospital in Ollur, Thrissur. They claim the child received no treatment for several hours and was only transferred to another hospital after his condition worsened.

Family alleges medical negligence after 1-year-old dies in private hospital in Kerala's Thrissur dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 2:17 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 2:17 PM IST

Thrissur: Relatives of a one-year-old boy are alleging medical negligence at a private hospital in Ollur, Thrissur, following the child's death after being admitted for a fever. The family claims that the child was treated by a nurse rather than a pediatrician during his stay.

Also Read: Kerala Piravi 2024: PM Modi, CM Vijayan extend warm wishes to Keralites

According to the relatives, the child received no medical treatment from 4:30 PM to 9 PM. When his condition worsened, he was transferred to another hospital, where he subsequently died. 

In response to the allegations, the private hospital has stated that all treatment was conducted in accordance with the pediatrician's instructions. They also mentioned that medication could not be administered because the child was unable to receive an injection.

The child's parents have formally lodged a complaint against Vincent De Paul Hospital at the Ollur police station, seeking accountability for the circumstances surrounding their child's death.

Also Read: Bengaluru SHOCKER: Attack on Malayali family leaves 5-year-old with head injury (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts dmn

Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts

Kerala Piravi 2024: PM Modi, CM Vijayan extend warm wishes to Keralites dmn

Kerala Piravi 2024: PM Modi, CM Vijayan extend warm wishes to Keralites

Bengaluru SHOCKER: Attack on Malayali family leaves 5-year-old with head injury (WATCH) dmn

Bengaluru SHOCKER: Attack on Malayali family leaves 5-year-old with head injury (WATCH)

Suresh Gopi promises revival of AMMA as organization holds first event since Hema panel report row dmn

Suresh Gopi promises revival of AMMA as organization holds first event since Hema panel report row

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-404 November 1 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-404 November 1 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Recent Stories

Tips and tricks to reduce irritation after shaving vkp

Tips and tricks to reduce irritation after shaving

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss vkp

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss vkp

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss

Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts dmn

Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts

Odisha man, with help from two girlfriends, murders wife to cover extramarital affairs AJR

Odisha man, with help from two girlfriends, murders wife to cover extramarital affairs

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon