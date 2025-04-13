user
user icon

Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari re-elected as PPP chairman for another four years

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been re-elected as Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) for the next four years after the party's intra-party elections held at the Central Secretariat in Islamabad.

Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari re-elected as PPP chairman for another four years shk
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 13, 2025, 5:21 PM IST

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been re-elected as Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) for the next four years after the party's intra-party elections held at the Central Secretariat in Islamabad, The Express Tribune reported.

The elections were conducted according to the PPP's constitution and finalised key leadership positions for the next four years. In addition, Humayun Khan was chosen as PPP's Secretary General, and Nadeem Afzal Chan was elected Secretary of Information.

Aamna Piracha has been chosen as Secretary Finance, completing the list of newly appointed senior officials, The Express Tribune reported. According to the PPP's internal electoral framework, all party officials were elected for a four-year term.

Earlier on April 4, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PPP rejected the government's canal project, terming it "unilateral" and warning that it would harm farmers in Punjab, Dawn reported.

On February 15, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir inaugurated the Cholistan project to irrigate south Punjab's lands amid public outcry and strong reservations in Sindh.

Also read: Donald Trump's iconic fist-pump portrait replaces Barack Obama's pic at White House (WATCH)

Meanwhile, in March, the Sindh Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against building six new canals on the Indus River. The resolution also demanded an immediate halt to any plans or work related to the project until an agreement with all provincial governments, especially Sindh, was reached to ensure that the province's rights were fully protected and respected.

While addressing a PPP rally in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on the anniversary of Pakistan's former Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's execution, Bhutto said that the PPP had always fought for peoples' rights to water, Dawn reported.

He said, "The workers of the PPP have grown old fighting for the fair distribution of water." Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said, "Be it Musharraf's unilateral canal proposal, or that of the PTI founder, there is no forum where we have not taken up our struggle." He stated that the IRSA report shows there are water shortages in Punjab also, Dawn reported.

He said, "If we take water from here (Sindh), it'll harm farmers in South Punjab. These are reservations we have had for a very long time." He stated that he was the first to raise his voice against the canal project. 

Also read: US: One dead after small plane crashes near New York's Copake, days after Hudson helicopter tragedy

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

US: One dead after small plane crashes near New York's Copake, days after Hudson helicopter tragedy shk

US: One dead after small plane crashes near New York's Copake, days after Hudson helicopter tragedy

Donald Trump's iconic fist-pump portrait replaces Barack Obama's pic at White House (WATCH) shk

Donald Trump's iconic fist-pump portrait replaces Barack Obama's pic at White House (WATCH)

China privately admitted to US infrastructure cyberattacks: Report ddr

China privately admitted to US infrastructure cyberattacks?

Something must be done to preserve global trade': Carnegie Europe's Rosa Balfour on Trump's tariff push AJR

'Something must be done to preserve global trade': Carnegie Europe's Rosa Balfour on Trump's tariff push

Russian missile strikes Indian pharma firm's Kyiv warehouse, says Ukraine: What we know so far shk

Russian missile strikes Indian pharma firm's Kyiv warehouse, says Ukraine: What we know so far

Recent Stories

US: One dead after small plane crashes near New York's Copake, days after Hudson helicopter tragedy shk

US: One dead after small plane crashes near New York's Copake, days after Hudson helicopter tragedy

Donald Trump's iconic fist-pump portrait replaces Barack Obama's pic at White House (WATCH) shk

Donald Trump's iconic fist-pump portrait replaces Barack Obama's pic at White House (WATCH)

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi asks students to chant 'Jai Sri Ram' at Madurai event, sparks row (WATCH) shk

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi asks students to chant 'Jai Sri Ram' at Madurai event, sparks row (WATCH)

BJP slams Mamata Banerjee govt over Murshidabad violence, alleges 'state-sponsored attacks' on Hindus shk

BJP slams Mamata Banerjee govt over Murshidabad violence, alleges 'state-sponsored attacks' on Hindus

New Zealand tourist made to speak swear-words in Marathi, cops step in after video goes viral (WATCH) shk

New Zealand tourist made to speak swear-words in Marathi, cops step in after video goes viral (WATCH)

Recent Videos

How Sweden Balances Innovation, Environmental Responsibility? Sr. Director at Sweden's PM Office

How Sweden Balances Innovation, Environmental Responsibility? Sr. Director at Sweden's PM Office

Video Icon
Yogi Reacts to Violence-Hit Murshidabad, Slams Mamata Banerjee | Asianet Newsable

Yogi Reacts to Violence-Hit Murshidabad, Slams Mamata Banerjee | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'India a Success Case in DPI': Dominican Republic's Director of Public Innovation Isaac Montilla

'India a Success Case in DPI': Dominican Republic's Director of Public Innovation Isaac Montilla

Video Icon
Telangana State BJP Prez G Kishan Reddy Cleans BR Ambedkar Statue at Banjara Hills

Telangana State BJP Prez G Kishan Reddy Cleans BR Ambedkar Statue at Banjara Hills

Video Icon
WB BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar Slams CM Mamata Banerjee over Murshidabad Violence | Asianet Newsable

WB BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar Slams CM Mamata Banerjee over Murshidabad Violence | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon