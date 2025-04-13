user
user icon

US: One dead after small plane crashes near New York's Copake, days after Hudson helicopter tragedy

One person died after a plane crashed in a field near the town of Copake, New York, on Saturday.

US: One dead after small plane crashes near New York's Copake, days after Hudson helicopter tragedy shk
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 13, 2025, 5:18 PM IST

One person died after a plane crashed in a field near the town of Copake, New York, on Saturday, The New York Times reported, citing the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. Two passengers were onboard the plane, a Mitsubishi MU-2B heading to Columbia County Airport near Hudson, New York, which crashed a little after noon, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

While addressing a news conference on Saturday afternoon, Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore said that the aircraft came down near Two Town Road and did not cause damage to any structure. She did not reveal how many people had been killed or if there were any survivors. The two passengers have not been identified yet.

According to the tracking site Flightradar24, a private aircraft of the same model departed from Westchester County Airport in New York's White Plains shortly after 11:30 am, flying north toward Hudson before turning east at about noon. A few minutes later, the plane disappeared from the site near Copake, The New York Times reported.

According to FAA records, the plane was registered to a company based outside Boston. Salvatore said that in addition to the sheriff's officers, personnel from the New York State Police and a local fire department also responded to the incident. She said that law enforcement officials received a 911 call about the crash at around noon.

Also read: Caught on camera: Helicopter spins, crashes into Hudson River in New York, 6 dead (WATCH)

Salvatore said that snow and moisture on the ground were impacting response efforts. She said, "It's in the middle of a field and it's pretty muddy, so accessibility is difficult." It was not immediately clear what had caused the plane to crash.

She stated that local law enforcement planned to conduct interviews in the neighbourhood to learn more about the incident. According to the aviation agency's statement, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are conducting an investigation into the crash, The New York Times reported.

In November last year, a small plane carrying a pilot and four rescue dogs crashed roughly 50 miles west of Copake. In June, five members of a family were killed after a small plane crashed near Binghamton while it was heading from Cooperstown to Georgia. 

Also read: Donald Trump's iconic fist-pump portrait replaces Barack Obama's pic at White House (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Donald Trump's iconic fist-pump portrait replaces Barack Obama's pic at White House (WATCH) shk

Donald Trump's iconic fist-pump portrait replaces Barack Obama's pic at White House (WATCH)

China privately admitted to US infrastructure cyberattacks: Report ddr

China privately admitted to US infrastructure cyberattacks?

Something must be done to preserve global trade': Carnegie Europe's Rosa Balfour on Trump's tariff push AJR

'Something must be done to preserve global trade': Carnegie Europe's Rosa Balfour on Trump's tariff push

Russian missile strikes Indian pharma firm's Kyiv warehouse, says Ukraine: What we know so far shk

Russian missile strikes Indian pharma firm's Kyiv warehouse, says Ukraine: What we know so far

IDF destroys Hamas tunnel hidden in kindergarten compound in Rafah anr

IDF destroys Hamas tunnel hidden in kindergarten compound in Rafah

Recent Stories

Donald Trump's iconic fist-pump portrait replaces Barack Obama's pic at White House (WATCH) shk

Donald Trump's iconic fist-pump portrait replaces Barack Obama's pic at White House (WATCH)

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi asks students to chant 'Jai Sri Ram' at Madurai event, sparks row (WATCH) shk

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi asks students to chant 'Jai Sri Ram' at Madurai event, sparks row (WATCH)

BJP slams Mamata Banerjee govt over Murshidabad violence, alleges 'state-sponsored attacks' on Hindus shk

BJP slams Mamata Banerjee govt over Murshidabad violence, alleges 'state-sponsored attacks' on Hindus

New Zealand tourist made to speak swear-words in Marathi, cops step in after video goes viral (WATCH) shk

New Zealand tourist made to speak swear-words in Marathi, cops step in after video goes viral (WATCH)

Apple iPhone 15 now at just Rs 32950 on Amazon here is how to grab the deal gcw

Apple iPhone 15 now at just Rs 32,950 on Amazon! Here’s how to grab the deal

Recent Videos

How Sweden Balances Innovation, Environmental Responsibility? Sr. Director at Sweden's PM Office

How Sweden Balances Innovation, Environmental Responsibility? Sr. Director at Sweden's PM Office

Video Icon
Yogi Reacts to Violence-Hit Murshidabad, Slams Mamata Banerjee | Asianet Newsable

Yogi Reacts to Violence-Hit Murshidabad, Slams Mamata Banerjee | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'India a Success Case in DPI': Dominican Republic's Director of Public Innovation Isaac Montilla

'India a Success Case in DPI': Dominican Republic's Director of Public Innovation Isaac Montilla

Video Icon
Telangana State BJP Prez G Kishan Reddy Cleans BR Ambedkar Statue at Banjara Hills

Telangana State BJP Prez G Kishan Reddy Cleans BR Ambedkar Statue at Banjara Hills

Video Icon
WB BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar Slams CM Mamata Banerjee over Murshidabad Violence | Asianet Newsable

WB BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar Slams CM Mamata Banerjee over Murshidabad Violence | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon