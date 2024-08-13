Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Police officer assaults female colleague on VIP duty, no action taken

    A female police officer in Idukki, Kerala was assaulted by a male colleague while on duty for the Goa Governor's visit. Despite the incident, no action has been taken against the erring officer. 

    Kerala: Police officer assaults female colleague on VIP duty, no action taken dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 13, 2024, 9:37 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 13, 2024, 9:37 AM IST

    Idukki: A shocking incident has come to light in Idukki, where a civil police officer allegedly assaulted a female police officer on duty as part of the security arrangements for the visit of Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai. The incident occurred on Sunday morning at the Thodupuzha bus stand.

    Also Read: Kerala braces for heavy rainfall; IMD sounds orange alert in 2 districts

    The civil police officer from Muttom station attacked the woman officer, who was later rescued by those present at the scene and taken to the station. Despite the severity of the incident, no action has been taken against the erring officer, with the police citing lack of complaint as the reason.

    The incident has sparked widespread resentment among police personnel, who are demanding action against the officer who committed the assault. Following the incident, efforts were made to settle the issue without complaint.

    No leave for police officials during Onam

    In a separate development, the Pathanamthitta District Police Chief, V. Ajith, has announced that police personnel will not be granted leave during the Onam festival. The order, which applies to all police personnel in the district, is effective from September 14 to 18.

    Several police personnel had submitted leave applications in advance, expecting a long break during the festival season, and the increasing number of applications forced a decision from the district police chief. 

    Also Read: Principal of RG Kar Medical College resigns as campus protests erupt over trainee doctor's murder

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala braces for heavy rainfall; IMD sounds orange alert in 2 districts on August 13 2024 anr

    Kerala braces for heavy rainfall; IMD sounds orange alert in 2 districts

    Relief for Wayanad! Kerala Bank to write off loans availed by individuals at Chooralmala branch dmn

    Relief for Wayanad! Kerala Bank to write off loans availed by individuals at Chooralmala branch

    Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall in state August 12 2024 with orange alert in 2 districts yellow alert in 8; Check anr

    Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall in state with orange alert in 2 districts; Check

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Union Minister Suresh Gopi highlights PM Modi's vision for landslide-hit Wayanad anr

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Union Minister Suresh Gopi highlights PM Modi's vision for landslide-hit Wayanad

    Minister Roshy Augustine allays concerns regarding Mullaperiyar dam, says govt's stance is to build new dam dmn

    Minister Roshy Augustine allays concerns regarding Mullaperiyar dam, says govt's stance is to build new dam

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel NEW prices announced: Check August 13 rates in YOUR city

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices out: Check August 13 rates in YOUR city

    I'm more of a believer now: Donald Trump recounts assassination bid in interview with Elon Musk anr

    "I'm more of a believer now..." Donald Trump recounts assassination bid in interview with Elon Musk

    Nagaland state lottery August 13, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery August 13, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Aug 13; Check latest price of 22k, 24k gold vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Aug 13; Check latest price of 22k, 24k gold

    football Barcelona vs Monaco: Blaugrana thrashed 3-0 in their own backyard; fails to retain Gamper trophy scr

    Barcelona vs Monaco: Blaugrana thrashed 3-0 in their own backyard; fails to retain Gamper trophy

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon