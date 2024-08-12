Principal of RG Kar Medical College resigns as campus protests erupt over trainee doctor's murder

The victim, a 32-year-old postgraduate trainee, was found brutally raped and murdered in the seminar hall of the government-run RG Kar Medical College on Thursday night. Her semi-naked body was discovered by authorities, prompting an outpouring of grief and anger from medical professionals and the public alike.

The Principal of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata has resigned following widespread protests over the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the institution. The incident has sparked nationwide outrage and led to significant disruptions in healthcare services across the country.

In response to this horrific crime, 10 government hospitals in Delhi have launched an indefinite strike, halting all elective services from 9 am on Monday, August 12. The hospitals participating in the strike include:

Maulana Azad Medical College

RML Hospital

Lady Hardinge Medical College

VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital

GTB Hospital

IHBAS

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College

National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases Hospital

The Resident Doctors' Associations (RDA) have announced that all outpatient departments (OPDs), operation theatres (OTs), and ward duties will be suspended during the strike. However, emergency services will continue to operate as usual, ensuring that urgent patient care remains unaffected.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has called for the strike to express solidarity with their colleagues at RG Kar and to demand justice and improved safety measures. The RDA's statement emphasized that this decision, though difficult, is crucial to ensuring that their voices are heard and that immediate action is taken to address safety concerns in medical institutions.

