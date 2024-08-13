Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala braces for heavy rainfall; IMD sounds orange alert in 2 districts

    Kerala is preparing for another day of heavy rainfall, with orange alerts issued for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts and yellow alerts for several other districts, including Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur on Tuesday (Aug 13).

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 13, 2024, 8:53 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 13, 2024, 8:53 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is bracing for another day of heavy rainfall, with orange alerts issued for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on Tuesday (Aug 13). Several other districts including Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts are on yellow alert today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

    The weather department has warned of thunderstorms and intense rainfall in the next few days, and fishing has been banned along the Kerala coast. Residents are advised to be cautious of landslides, mudslides, and flooding in areas experiencing heavy downpours.

    Today, the southern coast of Kerala, the adjacent Lakshadweep region, the central-western Arabian Sea, the adjacent central-eastern Arabian Sea, the southwestern Bay of Bengal, the adjacent southeastern Bay of Bengal, and the central Bay of Bengal may experience strong winds with speeds of 35 to 45 kmph, and occasionally up to 55 kmph, along with rough weather.

    A strong wind warning has been issued for the southern coast of Kerala, Lakshadweep, and several parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal for Wednesday and Thursday. Wind speeds are expected to reach 35-45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, with rough seas likely. As a result, fishing has been prohibited in these areas for the next two days.

