Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko faces potential expulsion from AMMA following actress Vincy Aloshious's complaint accusing him of inappropriate behavior under the influence of drugs on a film set.

Kochi: The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) is reportedly considering the expulsion of actor Shine Tom Chacko following serious allegations of drug use and inappropriate behavior on a film set. An ad-hoc committee of the organization held discussions, and a final decision on removing the actor from the association could be announced soon.

The controversy erupted after actress Vincy Aloshious lodged a complaint against Shine Tom Chacko, accusing him of behaving inappropriately under the influence of drugs during the shoot of the upcoming film Sutravaakyam. Vincy has also submitted her complaint to the Film Chamber. In response, the chamber has scheduled an emergency meeting of its monitoring committee on Monday to review the matter.

Meanwhile, fresh reports suggest that Shine Tom Chacko fled a hotel in Kochi during a drug raid. Acting on a tip-off that Shine and his associates were using drugs, a police team conducted a raid at a private hotel on Saturday night. When the special DANSAF squad arrived at the premises, Shine allegedly escaped from a room on the third floor. Police have launched a search operation to trace the actor.

Excise officials have confirmed that if sufficient evidence is found, further legal action will follow. The state intelligence department has also started an investigation based on Vincy's statement.