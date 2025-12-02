Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil faces a fresh rape complaint from a 23-year-old woman in Bengaluru regarding an assault years ago. He remains absconding and police investigate a film actress's car used in his escape.

Thiruvananthapuram: Another woman has come forward with a rape complaint against MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil. It is reported that the woman has sent the complaint to senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and the KPCC President. The complainant is a 23-year-old residing in Bengaluru. The complaint is regarding an incident that happened years ago. Earlier, the Crime Branch had collected information from the woman regarding this, but she had informed them that she was not ready for legal action.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A complaint was previously submitted to the party leadership. However, after being told that the complaint was not received, the woman filed it again. The complaint was sent to Sonia Gandhi via email. The complaint also mentions a person very close to Rahul in Pathanamthitta. It alleges the assault took place with his knowledge at a friend's house. After this, she was mentally and physically broken. Rahul allegedly demanded she get pregnant. The complaint also states that after sexually assaulting her, Rahul withdrew from the relationship. Meanwhile, the party leadership has confirmed receiving the complaint. The complaint was received today at 12:47 PM. However, Congress states that such complaints should be filed with the police and they will consult with legal experts on what action to take.

Meanwhile, MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil is still in hiding in connection with the first rape complaint. The search for him has been intensified. Reports suggest that the absconding Rahul was staying at a resort in Bagalur, on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border. Rahul Mamkoottathil absconded before the police reached the Bagalur resort. It is indicated that Rahul arrived at the resort on Sunday and then crossed into Karnataka. It is also suspected that the absconding Rahul is using different cars. The court will consider Rahul Mamkoottathil's anticipatory bail plea on Wednesday. The investigation team is proceeding with the assumption that Rahul is not in Palakkad. There is also information that Joby Joseph, the second accused in the case, is with Rahul.

Escape vehicle belongs to actress

Meanwhile, the investigation team has confirmed that the red Polo car in which Rahul absconded from Palakkad belongs to a film actress. The police have found that the car belongs to the actress who came to inaugurate Rahul's housing project days ago. Information has also been received that the actress arrived for the event in Palakkad in the same car. The police are now investigating the circumstances under which the car was handed over to Rahul. The investigation team is planning to question the actress, who is in Bengaluru. Police have received a tip that the car was parked at the house of a senior Congress leader in Palakkad for two days. The investigation team will check if the leader helped Rahul escape. With this, the BJP is strengthening its allegation that senior Congress leaders are helping Rahul to remain in hiding. KPCC General Secretary C. Chandran has come forward denying the allegation.