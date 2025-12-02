MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, accused in a rape case, is reportedly in hiding after fleeing a resort on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border. The investigation has revealed his escape involved a car belonging to a film actress.

Thiruvananthapuram: MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, accused in a rape case, is believed to have been hiding at a resort in Bagalur, located on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border, before fleeing the location ahead of police arrival. Reports indicate that Rahul reached the resort on Sunday and subsequently crossed into Karnataka, reportedly using different vehicles during his escape. His anticipatory bail plea is scheduled for court hearing on Wednesday.

Rahul has been in hiding for six days since the allegations surfaced. Investigations reveal that he traveled to Pollachi on Thursday evening and then crossed into Coimbatore, reportedly avoiding major highways by taking a route through Kozhinjampara on the district border. Police currently believe Rahul is not in Palakkad, with information suggesting that Joby Joseph, the second accused in the case, may be accompanying him.

Escape vehicle belongs to actress

A key development in the investigation is the discovery that a red Polo car used in Rahul's escape belongs to a film actress who recently attended the inauguration of Rahul’s housing project. The actress reportedly arrived in Palakkad in the same car. Authorities are probing the circumstances under which the car was transferred to Rahul, and the actress, currently in Bengaluru, may be questioned. Moreover, police received information that the car was parked for two days at the residence of a senior Congress leader in Palakkad. Investigators intend to probe if the leader had any role in facilitating Rahul's escape.

In the wake of these findings, the BJP has intensified allegations that senior Congress leaders are aiding Rahul. However, KPCC General Secretary C. Chandran has publicly denied these claims, dismissing them as politically motivated.