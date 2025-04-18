The Excise Department sought permission to record actress Vincy Aloshious' statement against actor Shine Tom Chacko over alleged misconduct on a film set. However, her family expressed disinterest in legal action.

Kochi: In connection with actress Vincy Aloshious’s allegation of misconduct by actor Shine Tom Chacko on a film set, the Excise Department has sought permission from her family to record her statement. However, her family has informed officials that they are not interested in pursuing legal action and prefer to resolve the matter within the film industry itself.

It was Vinci’s father who conveyed this stance to the Excise officials, stating that the family is not inclined toward legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, the police have intensified their search for Shine Tom Chacko, who reportedly fled from a hotel yesterday. The actor was notably absent from the Ramu Kariat Award Night held in Thrissur last evening.

Actor Vinu Mohan, a member of the ad-hoc committee appointed by the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) to look into the complaint, stated to Asianet News that they are awaiting Shine’s explanation. He added that once the explanation is received, it will be submitted in a report. So far, attempts to contact Shine via phone have been unsuccessful.

Vinu Mohan also assured that swift action will be taken regarding Vinci’s complaint. The matter is currently under the scrutiny of the AMMA-appointed committee.