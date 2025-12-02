An investigation has uncovered a significant digital privacy breach in Kerala, where CCTV footage from state-run KSFDC theaters is being circulated and sold on adult websites and Telegram channels.

Thiruvananthapuram: An investigation by The News Minute has uncovered a disturbing digital privacy breach involving CCTV footage from theaters owned by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC). Clips recorded inside these public auditoriums are being circulated on adult websites and social media platforms such as Telegram and X (formerly Twitter).

According to the report, multiple X accounts have been sharing short clips-often a few seconds long-showing couples inside KSFDC theaters. These clips are described as “trailers” and are posted without any attempt to blur or conceal the faces of those filmed. In many posts, users are also directed to join Telegram channels where the complete videos are allegedly available.

Upon entering these Telegram channels, users find several sub-channels categorizing CCTV clips and offering downloads upon payment. One channel is reportedly dedicated to sharing proof of payments made by subscribers. In almost all leaked videos, the KSFDC logo is visible on the theater seats, while others bear identifiers such as “Kairali L3,” “Sree BR Entrance,” and “Nila BL Entrance.”

When contacted by The News Minute, KSFDC theater officials stated that no formal complaints have been received so far and claimed they were unaware of such incidents. Officials also pointed out that the CCTV systems in these theaters were installed by Keltron, adding that the technical setup supposedly does not allow external access to the footage.

Hospital CCTV footage leaked?

Alarmingly, the investigation further notes that the issue extends beyond cinemas. CCTV footage from hospitals in Kerala has also found its way onto Telegram and social media, being circulated under ‘soft adult content’ categories.