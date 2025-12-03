The Congress High Command will not protect MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who is involved in a rape case. A decision to expel Rahul from the party is expected soon. The AICC will make a decision on this matter based on the KPCC's recommendation.

The Congress High Command has made unambiguous that it will not shield MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in the face of rape allegations, with party insiders confirming that expulsion proceedings are underway. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) is expected to formally approve a recommendation from the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) following an internal assessment that characterized the allegations as serious and potentially damaging to the party's electoral standing.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

How the Party Reached This Decision

The AICC's pivot toward disciplinary action originated from a formal inquiry directed at Deepa Das Munshi, the Congress's Kerala state affairs in-charge. Das Munshi was tasked with providing detailed information on all complaints lodged against Mamkootathil.

Das Munshi's initial comprehensive report was submitted to the High Command when the first complaint was received. In subsequent communications to party leadership, Das Munshi briefed the High Command on the nature and gravity of the accusations, emphasizing two critical points: first, that the complaints against the MLA are of a serious nature, and second, that the party's continued association with Mamkootathil would inflict electoral damage in Kerala.

Armed with this assessment, the High Command conveyed a clear signal to the KPCC: the party leadership has authorized Kerala's state unit to proceed with appropriate disciplinary measures without fear of reversal or interference from New Delhi. This message effectively amounts to a green light for expulsion.

Party Leadership Amplifies Calls for Swift Expulsion

The push for Mamkootathil's removal has moved beyond backroom deliberations, with five prominent Congress figures publicly staking out positions that leave no room for ambiguity.

K Muraleedharan, a senior party leader, issued the most rhetorically forceful statement this morning. Muraleedharan declared that "strong action" against Mamkootathil is imminent. Using metaphorical language laden with finality, he stated: "The smouldering ember is out, and it is time to use the Brahmastra"-a reference to a legendary invincible weapon from Hindu mythology meant to convey an irreversible strike.

Muraleedharan further argued that the onus to resign falls on Mamkootathil himself rather than on the party to formally remove him. "He should decide whether to continue as an MLA. It is not for the party to decide," Muraleedharan said. He added that those within the party who maintain loyalty to Mamkootathil face an implicit choice: "Those who have affection for the smouldering ember can also leave."

In a statement to the KPCC president, Muraleedharan made explicit that the Congress has severed its relationship with Mamkootathil, describing the rupture in visceral terms: the party has cut the "umbilical cord" tying it to the accused MLA.

Jebi Mather, a Congress Member of Parliament, reframed the party's early decisive action as evidence of institutional commitment to gender justice. Mather emphasized that the Congress moved swiftly and collectively in response to the allegations-that the response reflected party-wide values rather than individual protection of a member. "By taking action against Rahul from the beginning, the Congress has adopted a pro-woman stance. The action was taken collectively. It was not anyone's personal decision," Mather said. When pressed on next steps, Mather responded with studied ambiguity: "The next step will be taken at the appropriate time."

Shanimol Usman, a Congress MLA, joined the chorus, demanding both strict action against Mamkootathil and his immediate resignation from his legislative post.

KK Rema, also a Congress MLA, similarly called for strict disciplinary measures and urged Mamkootathil to step down from his position as an elected representative.

Bindu Krishna, speaking on behalf of party leadership, confirmed that action will be initiated against Mamkootathil in the near term and reiterated that the Congress will extend no protective umbrella to the accused.

Anticipatory Bail Hearing Scheduled for Today

The legal battle is accelerating in parallel. Mamkootathil's petition for anticipatory bail is scheduled for hearing today before the Thiruvananthapuram District Sessions Court. The case is docketed as the 16th matter on the day's calendar but will be taken up last, meaning the hearing will occur at the conclusion of regular court proceedings.

Mamkootathil has filed a separate petition requesting that the bail hearing be conducted in a closed courtroom to protect privacy. However, judicial sources indicate that the court will grant this request only if the complainant consents to the confidential proceedings. Separately, the prosecution has submitted a memorandum to the court advocating for a secret hearing.

Wave of Social Media Defamation Cases

The controversy has generated significant online activity, with authorities registering 31 cases statewide for defaming the complainant across social media platforms.