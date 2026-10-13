Wadakkanchery police have arrested Libesh, a 26-year-old Kasaragod native, accused of stealing bikes across multiple districts in Kerala. The arrest marks a breakthrough in the investigation into the alleged inter-district theft spree.

Thrissur: Police have arrested a young man for stealing bikes from various districts across Kerala. The cops took 26-year-old Libesh, a resident of Mylachumkulangara house in Pilicode, Chandera, Kasaragod district, into custody.

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The accused stole a Pulsar bike parked near the Vazhakode petrol pump in Mullurkara. His stealing pattern was quite dramatic. First, he lifted a bike from the Shoranur railway station area and rode towards Thrissur. When he reached Vazhakode in Wadakkanchery, he dumped that bike and stole a parked Pulsar. He then rode this Pulsar to Ottapalam. There, he spotted a Bullet parked on the roadside with the keys still in the ignition. He quickly ditched the Pulsar, took the Bullet, and escaped to Tamil Nadu. Cops managed to identify him after scanning multiple CCTV cameras.

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The police got their breakthrough while investigating scrap dealers in Tamil Nadu who dismantle stolen vehicles. This led them to identify the Kasaragod native. With the help of the Cyber Police, they tracked his mobile tower location. A team from the Wadakkanchery police station travelled to Kasaragod, spotted him near his house, and promptly arrested him.

Libesh already has several theft cases registered against him in Kozhikode, Shoranur, Ottapalam, and Kasaragod. The investigation team, working under the strict orders of Wadakkanchery SHO Anoop, included Sub-Inspector Pradeep P.V., Senior Civil Police Officer Lijo Jacob, and Civil Police Officers Sagun and Nishanth.