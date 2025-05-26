The Liberia-flagged container vessel MV MSC ELSA 3 sank off the coast of Kerala, India, causing an oil spill and navigation hazard. The Indian Coast Guard is working to contain the spill and recover debris.

According to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the oil slick from Liberia-flagged container vessel MV MSC ELSA 3, which sank approximately 15 nautical miles from Alappuzha, had spread over an estimated area of 2x1 nautical miles by 2 pm on March 25, 2025. More than 100 containers were observed adrift, with some breaking apart and spilling their contents into the surrounding waters, ICG said in a statement.

Maritime advisories were immediately issued to all vessels in the vicinity, urging them to exercise caution and avoid the affected zone due to navigation hazards.

ICG statement:

"At approximately 0750 hrs on 25 May 2025, the Liberia-flagged container vessel MV MSC ELSA 3 sank around 15 nautical miles off the coast of Kerala, southwest of Alappuzha. The maritime incident has raised environmental concerns including the potential for oil spill impact and drifting of debris and cargo ashore along Kerala’s coastline.

Within 2-3 hours of the vessel’s submergence, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) surveillance aircraft detected the presence of an oil slick at the site. In response, ICG Ship Saksham, already on standby in Pollution Response (PR) configuration, was immediately deployed to begin counter-pollution operations. Concurrently, an ICG Dornier aircraft was launched for aerial assessment and the dispersal of Oil Spill Dispersant (OSD) across a wide area.

As of 1100 hrs, the oil slick was observed drifting in an east-southeast (ESE) direction at an estimated speed of 1.5–2 knots. The prevailing weather conditions, with sea states 4-5 and strong winds, presented challenging conditions for responders. Despite these, ICG personnel have continued operations with professionalism and resilience, navigating dangerous waters littered with floating containers and ensuring safe diversion of all merchant traffic away from the affected zone.

By 1400 hrs, the spill was assessed to have spread over an area of approximately 2x1 nautical miles. More than 100 containers were observed floating near the site, with some breaking apart and their contents scattered in adjacent waters. Mariners have been issued advisories to maintain a sharp lookout and exercise caution due to navigation hazards.

ICG continues intensive surveillance and spill mitigation through multiple aerial sorties and deployment of OSD using specialized equipment. Two ICG Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) remain on-site for ongoing monitoring, assessment, and pollution response. In addition, the ICG has mobilized ICG Ship Samudra Prahari, a specialized Pollution Response Vessel carrying significant quantities of OSD, along with additional OPVs in PR configuration.

A coordination meeting was convened by the Directorate General of Shipping on 25 May 2025, bringing together key stakeholders including ICG, vessel owners, managers, Kerala state authorities, SDMA, and others to implement an integrated response strategy. Ship managers M/s MSC have appointed M/s T&T Salvage for cleanup and recovery operations, including container and cargo retrieval and oil removal from the wreck.

As per directives under the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958, the Mercantile Marine Department (MMD), Kochi, has issued a warning to the vessel’s owners regarding pollution liability. The ICG has also advised the state administration to prepare for shoreline cleanup operations and to caution local communities against handling any debris or cargo that may wash ashore.

The Indian Coast Guard remains committed to ensuring environmental protection, maritime safety, and effective disaster response in collaboration with all stakeholders."