    Kerala: Opposition organisations to hold strike demanding DA dues today

    The strike has raised various issues such as salary revision arrears, DA arrears in six installments, leave surrender benefits, defects in public service, and non-compliant place changes.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 8:58 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The opposition organisations will hold a strike for various demands, including Dearness Allowance (DA) dues. Pro-UDF service organizations and the pro-BJP organization FETO are participating in the strike. Diesnon has declared that the government will not permit non-emergency holidays. The government's position is that no one is against the benefits and the opposition is supporting an unnecessary strike.

    The Chief Secretary has submitted the following figures regarding the government's dues. Rs 7973.50 crore for DA dues to employees, Rs 4722.63 crore for DA dues for pensioners, and Rs 4000 crore for pay revision arrears owed to employees. The details of the dues were presented to the Supreme Court.

    The strike has raised various issues such as salary revision arrears, DA arrears in six installments, leave surrender benefits, defects in public service, and non-compliant place changes. The Secretariat Action Council, a pro-Congress organization of secretariat employees, has also gone on strike and announced its support for the strike. However, due to the problem within the organization, a section of the Secretariat Association has taken a stand not to cooperate with the strike. 
     

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 8:58 AM IST
