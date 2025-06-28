According to the Kerala police, the mother was an acupuncturist who used to spread unscientific treatment methods through social media.

Malappuram: In a shocking case of alleged medical neglect and unscientific treatment, the one-year-old son of a Muslim couple died due to jaundice in Malappuram. The child was identified as Esan Arhan, who was the son of Kottakkal native Hira Harira and her husband Nawaz. Kottakkal police have started an investigation into the death after they were told that the child died as his parents refused medical treatment.

According to police, the mother was an acupuncturist who used to spread unscientific treatment methods through social media. In one of her Facebook posts, the child can be seen made to sit in the rain, while she stresses on the importance of religion.

The health department also found that the couple gave birth to the child at home and did not vaccinate him. Vaccinations are essential for newborns because their immune systems are still developing and cannot effectively fight off serious infections on their own. Life-threatening diseases such as measles, tuberculosis, whooping cough, and hepatitis B can affect infants quickly and severely, often with fatal consequences.

The baby reportedly died on June 27 evening and was buried on Saturday morning. The parents said that the child collapsed and died after drinking milk. In the wake of the complaint, the child's body will have to be exhumed from the grave and a postmortem will be conducted.