Kerala's Education Minister, V Sivankutty, defended the introduction of Zumba in schools against opposition from religious groups. He dismissed concerns about attire and moral values, emphasizing Zumba's role in anti-drug efforts.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday stated that the opposition to Zumba dance being introduced in schools are dangerous and can lead to divisions in the society. He clarified that all sports and recreational activities adhere to a dress code and no one has asked children to wear sleazy clothes. He emphasized that these activities are part of the anti-drug campaign. The minister expressed willingness to discuss and clarify misunderstandings surrounding Zumba but affirmed that the decision to implement it will not be reversed.

The introduction of Zumba dance in schools had sparked opposition from the Samastha's youth wing-Samastha Yuvajana Sangam (SYS) in Malappuram. SYS leader Abdusamad Pookkottur publicly criticized the initiative, claiming that Zumba is harmful to moral values. He urged parents to reflect seriously on the implications of such activities being promoted in educational institutions.

Sivankutty said that the decision should not be turned into a controversy and emphasized that implementation should be based on each school's specific circumstances. He suggested that those opposing the Education Department's reforms might have ulterior motives. He clarified that if any student is unable to participate in Zumba for personal reasons, they can inform the school authorities. However, schools cannot opt out of the program. He attributed the perception of children wearing revealing clothing to a distorted viewpoint and stated that if the issue is politicized, it will be addressed politically.

Sivankutty emphasized mandatory participation and warned that such controversies can strengthen communal divisions. He advocated for promoting healthy activities and drew parallels to the hijab controversy in India, where progressive movements took a stand. He criticized religious organizations for their stance, which he believes fuels majority communalism. He concluded by stressing the importance of promoting healthy activities.