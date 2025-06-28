Kerala police questioned 1800 individuals and arrested 83 in a statewide drug raid as part of Operation D Hunt. Two youths were arrested in Alappuzha with 29 grams of MDMA brought from Bengaluru.

Thiruvananthapuram: In a statewide special drive under Operation D Hunt, Kerala police questioned 1800 suspected drug dealers and arrested 83 individuals. 78 cases were registered for possession of various illegal drugs. Police seized deadly narcotics including MDMA (0.001522 kg), cannabis (1.1571 kg), and 53 cannabis cigarettes.

The police released details of Operation D Hunt, conducted on June 26, 2025, aimed at identifying and taking strict legal action against those involved in the storage and distribution of illegal drugs. A 24-hour Anti-Narcotic Control Room (9497927797) is operational to receive information related to drugs from the public. Information provided to this number will be kept confidential, police clarified.

As part of strengthening anti-drug measures, an Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Cell and NDPS Coordination Cell operate at the state level under the direct supervision of the ADGP, Law and Order. Range-level Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Cells also function.

Meanwhile, in another incident reported from Alappuzha, Nooranad police arrested two youths who arrived from Bengaluru with MDMA. Police seized 29 grams of MDMA from them. Akhil Ajayan (27) and Prashanth (29) were arrested with MDMA from Charummoodu. They traveled from Bengaluru via Madurai, Thenkasi, and Punalur. Police received a tip-off about them. The accused, who boarded a KSRTC bus to Kayamkulam, fled upon seeing the police. Sub-Inspector Jayakrishnan and his team chased and apprehended them. The police team included ASI Ajitha Kumari, Senior Civil Police Officer Rajeesh, and Civil Police Officers Sherif and Dileep.